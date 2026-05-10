Make Sameera Reddy's viral Goan mango curry at home!

For making the masala paste, she grinds coconut gratings along with coriander seeds, turmeric powder, and chili powder. This forms the base of the curry and provides a good combination of spices and creaminess.

After that, Sameera heats some oil in a pan and puts mustard seeds into it. When they start popping, she puts curry leaves into the pan, and they make some sounds. After this, she adds chopped mangoes into the pan.

These mangoes are first spiced with turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Then some water is added. After that, the mixture is cooked on medium flame with lid on to make sure mangoes become tender. Once the mangoes are cooked, the coconut preparation is mixed with them. This curry is cooked for more two minutes on low heat.

An ‘incredible curry’ in her words, Sameera reveals that she is simply amazed that she never had a taste of this dish in Goa before, and urges everyone to make it themselves. In addition to the curry, the star actress has also talked about pao from Goa with her friend, Dylan D’Souza.

They were able to identify seven varieties of pao that exist in Goa, including Revda, Kadak Pao, Katrae Pao, Ladi Pao, Kankonn, Godd Pao, and Poei. So this Sameera Reddy's goan mango curry can be the new addition to your list of favourite dishes.