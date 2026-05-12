How do ice factories help Delhi cool down?

A difficult summer

This summer, though, has been uneven. “Weather conditions, rainy season — it has not been so good,” Chaudhary says, with a practised shrug. In a strong summer, demand can spike two hundred to three hundred percent over winter baseline. This year, the clouds have not cooperated.

Melting of ice is another unavoidable problem.” Atleast 15-20 percent of each block of ice melts during transportation, this is a trade-off,” Chaudhary says.

“I’ve been working here for the past ten years, hauling ice every single day,” says Rakesh Kumar, 32, a loader at the warehouse. “I earn ₹41,000 a month doing this. I joined this business because I had no other options back then. It’s daily work - lifting, loading, dragging fifty-kilo blocks from the truck, from morning till the work is done. You don’t really think much, you just keep moving,” he says.

Downstream, at Connaught Place, Bhupinder Jadhav has been selling ice cream from the same spot for years. He buys around 80 kg of ice every day, breaks the blocks down himself, and packs them around his freezer to hold temperature through the long afternoon. “I pay R 30 per kilogram,” he says. “In summer, my demand goes up eighty to hundred percent. Without ice, there is nothing to sell.” It is a thin margin business built entirely on the reliability of a supply chain most of his customers never think about.