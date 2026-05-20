What is Ruby chocolate and why is this pink chocolate considered the fourth type of chocolate?

Ruby Chocolates are commonly known as being both pink naturally and sweet-tasting. This has led to widespread debates regarding whether rubies belong within the overall classification of chocolates or not. With their launch in 2017, rubies were labelled as the first type of chocolate ever created that has a naturally pink colour, leading to much debate within the industry and among all those who love chocolate.
The creation of Ruby chocolate took an extensive period of time and spanned 13 years. Barry Callebaut has sought to create an innovative chocolate by identifying extraordinary qualities of cocoa bundled with optimal processing conditions. Many years of experiments and fermentation methods of producing ruby chocolate ultimately led to its successful launch.
It is made from special types of cocoa beans grown in Brazil, Ecuador, and the Ivory Coast. Such types of beans contain natural substances that may produce pink to red colours through processing with controlled acidities and fermentation processes.
It has a unique taste sensation with light creaminess, fruity sharpness, and delicate berry notes. It is said to have the taste of raspberries mixed with white chocolate, but no real fruit. The combination creates a sweet and sour taste sensation that is more fresh than regular milk or dark chocolate.
Whether the Ruby chocolate falls into the category of a new type of chocolate has not been agreed upon by experts. Some believe that it is not really a different kind of chocolate but just a product of a different process since there are pigments in the cocoa beans that have a pinkish or purplish hue. But the proponents of the Ruby chocolate maintain its right to be categorised differently.
It works in much the same way as other forms of milk and white chocolate when melted and tempered, making it suitable for a number of uses in confectionery. Commonly used in the manufacture of chocolate bars, truffles, cakes and cookies, its uniqueness continues to attract worldwide interest in the dessert industry.
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