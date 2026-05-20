What is Ruby chocolate and why is this pink chocolate considered the fourth type of chocolate?

Whether the Ruby chocolate falls into the category of a new type of chocolate has not been agreed upon by experts. Some believe that it is not really a different kind of chocolate but just a product of a different process since there are pigments in the cocoa beans that have a pinkish or purplish hue. But the proponents of the Ruby chocolate maintain its right to be categorised differently.

It works in much the same way as other forms of milk and white chocolate when melted and tempered, making it suitable for a number of uses in confectionery. Commonly used in the manufacture of chocolate bars, truffles, cakes and cookies, its uniqueness continues to attract worldwide interest in the dessert industry.