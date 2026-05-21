International Tea Day 2026: How cheese foams are reclaiming their place over evolving tea flavours

While coffee is usually accompanied by thick foam with cute designs dusted on it, tea is usually served without it or has bubble foam. But occasionally, even tea has its foam toppers and one of them is the Cheese foam. As the name suggests, this is a lightly salty foam made of cream cheese, cream, sugar, sea salt and milk and is generously layered over sweet iced tea of fruit teas. This not only adds texture to the drink, but also breaks the extreme sweetness by adding a savoury element to the beverage. This topper was widely popular in China and Taiwan, almost a decade ago and with changing taste in tea, it is making a comeback globally now.
With people inventing different tea flavours, the way this crowd favourite beverage is served is also witnessing a revamp. That is why; cheese foam is also making a comeback in several places. Going deeper into the trend, here’s what is leading to the comeback of erstwhile trends in newer forms.
The sweet-savoury mix: The very first reason is that cheese foam is a flavour breaker. Certain variants of tea today have a lot of sugar and sweetness. If the foam is salty and savoury, it helps in balancing the flavours. Moreover, people today are also growing more conscious of what they consume. Hence, doing away with sugar and consuming a savoury tea may also be on the charts. And the best part is that you lick the foam and sip the tea at the same time. So, don’t forget your moustache selfies after the after sip.
Meet the tight aesthetics: Today, we reach out to for our mobile phones for the best snapshot before we reach out for the glass / cup to drink the actual beverage. Thus, the more finely presented the beverage, the better it is at attracting more customers.
Perfect pairing: Using foam is no longer just a swish and swirl, it demands thoughtful pairing, giving rise to flavoured Cheese foams. With variations in tea which come with their own distinct flavours, the cheese foams are also slightly flavoured to complement the actual flavour. For instance, for the oolong tea, matcha foam works best or for milk tea earl grey foam might balance the flavours.
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