International Tea Day 2026: How cheese foams are reclaiming their place over evolving tea flavours

With people inventing different tea flavours, the way this crowd favourite beverage is served is also witnessing a revamp. That is why; cheese foam is also making a comeback in several places. Going deeper into the trend, here’s what is leading to the comeback of erstwhile trends in newer forms.

The sweet-savoury mix: The very first reason is that cheese foam is a flavour breaker. Certain variants of tea today have a lot of sugar and sweetness. If the foam is salty and savoury, it helps in balancing the flavours. Moreover, people today are also growing more conscious of what they consume. Hence, doing away with sugar and consuming a savoury tea may also be on the charts. And the best part is that you lick the foam and sip the tea at the same time. So, don’t forget your moustache selfies after the after sip.