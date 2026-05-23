All you need to know about the Himayat mangoes that Priyanka Chopra is enjoying in Hyderabad

Imam Pasand, also known as Himayat mangoes, are some of the best types of mangoes that can be grown in Southern India. The are a member of the Anacardiaceae family of plants. While there are sources that say Tamil Nadu is the place where they were first cultivated, others say that they became well known from being grown in Hyderabad under the royal patronage of the Muslim kings. At present, cultivating areas for these types of mangoes include: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A Himayat mango has both a distinctive appearance and a very large body. An average Himayat mango will be between 25 to 33 cm long and can weigh anywhere from 300 to 500 grams, but some very large ones can weigh almost 800 grams! The skin colour of the Himayat mango will change from green to yellow/orange as it ripens.