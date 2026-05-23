All you need to know about the Himayat mangoes that Priyanka Chopra is enjoying in Hyderabad

A humble tiffin box packed with cubes of mangoes has caused quite a stir on social media. Actress Priyanka Chopra had recently been seen indulging in the season’s fruit while taking breaks from her shoots in Hyderabad, and the particular fruit she was having is the Himayat mangoes.
Priyanka Chopra's film schedule has shed some light on one of South India's favourite fruits - Himayat mangoes; known for their flavour, royal history and rarity (due to their seasonal nature), are classified as an exotic mango variety.
Imam Pasand, also known as Himayat mangoes, are some of the best types of mangoes that can be grown in Southern India. The are a member of the Anacardiaceae family of plants. While there are sources that say Tamil Nadu is the place where they were first cultivated, others say that they became well known from being grown in Hyderabad under the royal patronage of the Muslim kings. At present, cultivating areas for these types of mangoes include: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
A Himayat mango has both a distinctive appearance and a very large body. An average Himayat mango will be between 25 to 33 cm long and can weigh anywhere from 300 to 500 grams, but some very large ones can weigh almost 800 grams! The skin colour of the Himayat mango will change from green to yellow/orange as it ripens.
The Himayat mangoes are particularly valued due to their lack of fibre content and soft flesh. The consistency of the Himayat is tender, melting instantly inside your mouth when you bite into them. They have an incredibly sweet taste with slight tanginess with hints of citrus and coconut flavour.
Himayat mangoes are considered excellent quality fruits, which is reflected in their prices, which generally range from ₹200 - ₹350 per kilogram. It is ideal for fresh consumption, particularly when the fruit is completely ripened. It can be used in fruit salads, desserts, and breakfast dishes as well.
The fruit is blended to prepare creamy mango lassi in some areas of Andhra Pradesh. Owing to their sweet flavour and soft texture, Himayat mangoes are also good gifts during summers.