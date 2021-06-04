Bored of being at home way too long during this lockdown? If you want to make this weekend exciting, here's an idea: Set the table with a bottle of whisky and a plate of delicious cheese, for a relaxed and special dinner with your loved ones. If you own a bottle of The Macallan, we suggest you bring it out because your favourite grain spirit complements artisanal cheese and here are four different ways to pair it.

Young Manchego paired with Double Cask 12 years old

This rich mellow sheep’s milk cheese Young Manchego cuts through the spice and citrus notes within Double Cask 12 Years Old, while improving the notes of vanilla custard. This can also be paired with French sheep’s milk cheese or any earthy pecorino.

Aged Gruyère with Sherry Oak 12 Years Old

Alpine cheese in Aged Gruyère leads typically with hints of caramalised onion, roasted garlic, and sweet nutty notes. These flavours work perfectly with the mellow wood smoke and dried fruit notes in Sherry Oak 12 Years Old. This also goes well with Alpine cheese like Challerhocker.

Mellow Blue Cheese with Triple Cask

The buttery and salty flavours present in mellow blue cheese are a delightful stark contrast to the floral and citrusy notes found in 15 years old Triple Cask. It’s a perfect example of opposites attract. You can also experiment with rich buttery blues or Bavarian blue cheese to pair with the same whisky.

Camembert Cheese with Rare Cask

This bloomy-rinded and funky cheese has floral, sweet notes that bring out Rare Cask’s maple syrup and candied prominently. Also, to cut through the cheese’s richness, vanilla and citrus do wonder. You can also use classic brie or soft-ripened triple crème cheese to pair with this whisky.