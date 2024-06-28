Experience the flavours of Korea at this food festival in Chennai

Korean food is relatively new to Indian palates, but has caught on really quick. Part of this is of course due to the fact that Indian palates have become quite adventurous, and partly due to so many Korean companies setting up shop in India. But a change in taste is always an exciting proposition and when The Park hotel invited us to sample their food festival aptly called Obangsaek (the colour spectrum), we did not hesitate to give it a go.

Interestingly, Korean food we are told is based around the interplay of five colours – fire (red), wood (blue/green), earth (yellow), metal (white) and water (black). So we started with a welcome drink in a red motif, called Subak hawache, a combination of watermelon, strawberries, condensed milk, aerated lemon beverage and honey. Although a refreshing thirst quencher, yet this very sweet beverage does not really hit the right spot, though it is surely something that will be appreciated by kids. The first course was Jumeok Bap, essentially Korean rice balls stuffed with a broccoli land Shiitake mushrooms. The bite was quite flavourful and the somewhat bland rice was set off by the sharp test of the spicy fillings of the Broccoli and the Shiitake. To balance all of this is the chilli sauce – simply fiery, simply decadent – easily palatable!

Next course was Gimmari. Gimmari takes fried seaweed to a different level with a stuffing of Japchae noodles and prawn (there is a veggie version too with Tofu). This one was quite tasty, with the crunchiness of the sea weed going well with the soft prawns and giving a very nice combined taste on the palate, perked up with the tanginess of the chilli dipping sauce. The next course on the menu was also truly inspiring, Saewu ganghwe, made up of green onion and asparagus bundles tied onto prawns, with a sweet and sour gochuajang sauce for dipping