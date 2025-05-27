How is frozen dessert different from ice cream?

Did you know that though some popular brands have convinced you that their products are ice cream, they are really frozen desserts? Frozen desserts are certainly different from ice cream!

Frozen dessert is not ice cream

Fat Source

The primary difference lies in the type of fat used. Ice cream is made using dairy fat, typically milk and cream, which gives it its rich and creamy texture.

Frozen dessert, on the other hand, uses vegetable fats such as palm oil or coconut oil instead of milk fat. This substitution changes both the nutritional profile and mouthfeel of the dessert.

Ingredients:

Ice cream contains milk solids, cream, and sometimes egg yolks, all of which are derived from dairy. In contrast, frozen dessert replaces some or all of these dairy ingredients with non-dairy alternatives, including hydrogenated vegetable oils and stabilisers. This makes frozen dessert suitable for those avoiding dairy but also distances it from traditional ice cream.