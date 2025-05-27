How is frozen dessert different from ice cream?
Did you know that though some popular brands have convinced you that their products are ice cream, they are really frozen desserts? Frozen desserts are certainly different from ice cream!
Frozen dessert is not ice cream
Fat Source
The primary difference lies in the type of fat used. Ice cream is made using dairy fat, typically milk and cream, which gives it its rich and creamy texture.
Frozen dessert, on the other hand, uses vegetable fats such as palm oil or coconut oil instead of milk fat. This substitution changes both the nutritional profile and mouthfeel of the dessert.
Ingredients:
Ice cream contains milk solids, cream, and sometimes egg yolks, all of which are derived from dairy. In contrast, frozen dessert replaces some or all of these dairy ingredients with non-dairy alternatives, including hydrogenated vegetable oils and stabilisers. This makes frozen dessert suitable for those avoiding dairy but also distances it from traditional ice cream.
Legal classification:
In many countries, there are strict guidelines that define what can be labelled as ice cream. For instance, in India and the U.S., a product must contain a minimum percentage of dairy fat (typically around 10%) to legally be called ice cream.
Frozen desserts do not meet this criterion and therefore cannot be marketed as ice cream, even if they look and taste similar.
Taste and texture:
Ice cream is known for its smooth, creamy, and rich taste, thanks to the presence of real milk fat. Frozen dessert, while still sweet and satisfying, tends to have a lighter or slightly different texture due to the use of vegetable oils. Some consumers find this noticeable, while others may not detect much of a difference.
Shelf life and storage:
Frozen desserts often have a longer shelf life than ice cream, as vegetable oils are more stable than dairy fats. This can make frozen dessert more appealing for commercial use, especially in regions with inconsistent cold storage. However, the use of preservatives and stabilisers in frozen desserts may be higher than in traditional ice cream.
In summary, while both treats may satisfy your sweet tooth on a hot day, they are not the same. Ice cream is a dairy-rich product with a creamy texture, whereas frozen dessert is a non-dairy alternative that uses vegetable fats. Always check the label if you're unsure which one you're buying.
While both are frozen treats, ice cream is a dairy-based dessert, whereas frozen dessert uses non-dairy fat substitutes. So if you're looking for the traditional creamy experience, ice cream is your go-to. If you're vegan or avoiding dairy, frozen dessert might be a better option.