This Italian restaurant in Chennai just won a major award

Ottimo Cucina Italiana at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, has been awarded the official Ospitalità Italiana 2025–2026 seal, becoming the only restaurant in India to receive this rare and distinguished honour, and for the second time.
Conferred by Unioncamere, ISNART (National Institute for Tourism Research, Italy), in collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce, the Ospitalità Italiana seal is a globally recognised mark of excellence and authenticity that is awarded exclusively to establishments across the world that uphold the highest standards of authentic Italian culinary tradition and hospitality.
This is all thanks to the unwavering commitment of Chef Zubin Writer, who is also the overall brand custodian for Ottimo for ITC Hotels. His formal exposure and professional culinary experience in Rome and Milan shape the food and service at Ottimo. Zubin has been part of Ottimo’s team since its inception and has razor sharp focus on its quality. His knowledge of regional Italian cuisines, culinary techniques, and cultural nuances help in raising the bar of Italian food at Ottimo.
The evolving menu in its current avatar is a mix of rustic and contemporary Italian cuisine elevated by carefully-sourced, authentic ingredients such as black truffles, highest grade of caviar, and white asparagus, only to name a few.
Enhancing the experience is a thoughtfully curated selection of Italian wines, Limoncello, Grappa and a distinctive collection of beverages from Ottimo’s signature cocktail programme, Mamma Mia—featuring original creations like the Foamy Negroni, The Italian Stallion, Adam’s Apple, and Echoes of Umbria—all coming together to offer diners a truly immersive Italian experience.
The restaurant is set in a live kitchen at the centre of the restaurant, where diners can witness the team in action during the meal. The team has also created a unique “table inside the kitchen” aptly called the O.K.T or Ottimo’s Kitchen Table where diners are treated to chef’s tasting menus in a pre-booked format. Its pure culinary theatre paired with beverages.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.