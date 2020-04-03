It’s almost the weekend and we’ve all got plenty of time on our hands... what with the lockdown throwing a spanner in the works of all our carefully laid out plans. So, now is a great time to test your skills. With that in mind, Italian restaurant Little Italy has launched DIY pasta kits.

Each kit contains 500 grams of pasta (which will make for three and half portions), two different sauces - arrabbiata and barone, sachets of chilli flakes and oregano. You will also be given a digital copy of instructions to put the dish together, plus a recipe for aglio olio sauce.

While arrabbiata is their version of the classic Italian sauce made with fresh garlic, herbs, chilli and tomatoes, barone is a pink sauce (one of their most popular), which comprises tomato sauce, béchamel sauce, Parmesan cheese and chilli. With both sauces, one can add vegetables such as mushroom, broccoli, bell peppers and zucchini, besides chicken, ground meat and more cheese!

Priced at Rs.799, the kits can be ordered on Swiggy or directly from the outlets which are located in Kalyan Nagar, Sarjapur Road, Jayanagar, Sadashivanagar and Indiranagar.

