Something New, Something Blue: This new menu in Bengaluru offers plethora of options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike

Keeping up with our heightened culinary desires in the winter, Middle-eastern cuisine restaurant Persian Terrace recently unveiled a new menu. We were among the first ones to sample it on the day of its launch. Here’s how it went.
We sat down at a table by the grill on the chilly night, basking under the warm glow cast by the lanterns. The set menu for the night consisted of small servings of a plethora of dishes in five courses.
The first course featured the traditional mezze: Humus-e-Dokhan (smoky cauliflower hummus), Kashk-e-Bademjan (creamy Persian eggplant), Dolmeh-e-Turki (stuffed grape leaves) and Kibbeh-al-Fungi (mushroom kibbeh). While the hummus was on-point, the stuffed Turkish grape leaves were a bit of a let-down, with the traditional versions being more sour and spicy. However, the mushroom kibbeh more than made up for it. Having only tasted meat-based kibbeh so far, this vegetarian version felt refreshing, with its soft, meaty texture perfectly complementing the crunchy exterior.
We then moved on to the signature big platters, comprising Joojeh Kabab (saffron-marinated free-range chicken), Kabab-e-Koobideh (signature minced lamb skewer), Sharayih Lahm Aldaan (24-hour marinated Australian lamb chops) and Meigoo-e-Kebab (zesty saffron shrimps). Joojeh Kabab and Meigoo-e-Kebab won our votes, with the delicate floral flavour of saffron marrying beautifully into the richness of the perfectly cooked meats.
The vegetarian platter that came next, though, became our absolute favourite in no time, despite us being loyal carnivores. We had Kofteh-e-Persian (skewered veggies, walnuts and cheese), Chermoula Paneer (chargrilled marinated cottage cheese), Sumac Artichoke (marinated artichoke hearts), Mushroom-e-Harissa (harissa-spiced mushrooms) and Kousa Mahshi (zucchini stuffed with spiced wild rice, pine nuts). Each of these was delectable to say the least. We particularly loved Kousa Mahshi and Kofteh-e-Persian, with the succulent pieces of vegetables carrying a meticulous amount of spice so as to not overpower any of it.
The mains comprised Maqluba al-Dajaj (Middle-eastern chicken and rice) and (saffron-infused rice with Iranian berries) – both served with tagine sauce. Here, too, we loved the vegetarian option more, with Zereshk Polo balancing itself well between sweet and savoury.
We washed off the dishes with cocktails Sumac Saffron Spiritz (vodka infused in saffron and rose petals, topped with ginger ale, garnished with sumac) and Turkish Espresso Martini (vodka, coffee grounds extract, sandalwood extract, kahlua). The latter is more suited for espresso loyalists; to those who are not, this might taste slightly more bitter than necessary. We’d recommend the saffron spiritz for light drinkers – this subtle concoction paired well with the food without overpowering it, while giving a mild buzz.
Finishing off on a sweet note, we tried out the Sheerin Refesangan (pistachio pudding), Baklava (layered pastry with mixed nuts) and Kareem-e-Zafran (fig tart with rose ice cream). While we expected the baklavas to be more buttery and crunchy, Kareem-e-Zafran was a pleasant surprise. Mildly sweet, a serving of this dessert had us ask for more scoops despite our tummies full! The new menu of the restaurant is sure to draw more diners while continuing to keep its loyalists happy.
Meal for two: INR 6,000 onwards. At Persian Terrace, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar.
Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com
X: @MallikPrattusa