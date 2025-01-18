Something New, Something Blue: This new menu in Bengaluru offers plethora of options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike

Keeping up with our heightened culinary desires in the winter, Middle-eastern cuisine restaurant Persian Terrace recently unveiled a new menu. We were among the first ones to sample it on the day of its launch. Here’s how it went.

We sat down at a table by the grill on the chilly night, basking under the warm glow cast by the lanterns. The set menu for the night consisted of small servings of a plethora of dishes in five courses.

The first course featured the traditional mezze: Humus-e-Dokhan (smoky cauliflower hummus), Kashk-e-Bademjan (creamy Persian eggplant), Dolmeh-e-Turki (stuffed grape leaves) and Kibbeh-al-Fungi (mushroom kibbeh). While the hummus was on-point, the stuffed Turkish grape leaves were a bit of a let-down, with the traditional versions being more sour and spicy. However, the mushroom kibbeh more than made up for it. Having only tasted meat-based kibbeh so far, this vegetarian version felt refreshing, with its soft, meaty texture perfectly complementing the crunchy exterior.