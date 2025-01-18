Sushi Sojourn: This new menu in Bengaluru will not only ease you in to appreciating sushi but also convert you into a loyalist

'Tis that time of the year again when the festive season has finally come to an end and the new year health resolutions have started to kick in. However, if, like us, you still want to dine out while looking for healthier choices, here’s a new menu in town you’ve got to try. The city’s beloved Asian cuisine restaurant, Auntie Fung’s, launched a menu a few months ago called Sushi Fiesta. This review comes after several visits to the restaurant, which have proven the consistency in the quality of the new dishes. Here’s how our first sampling had turned out.

The vegetarian options on the menu included the Avocado Mango Roll and Blue Rice Jalapeno Roll. We tried the latter, which was a uramaki-style roll stuffed with jalapeno chunks, cucumber, carrot and cream cheese. The tangy cream cheese, spicy jalapeno and slightly sweet blue rice complemented each other beautifully, creating a rather memorable first impression.

The chicken options included the Spicy Korean Gochujang Roll and Katsu Chicken Roll. We tried the Katsu Chicken Roll, another uramaki-style roll with crumb-fried chicken and cucumber, finished with Japanese mayo. The crunch of the fried chicken inside the sushi made it taste like the perfect marriage between guilty pleasure and comfort food.