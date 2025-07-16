Bangalore

Bengaluru gets a new no-fuss hangout spot

Located in the vicinity of the busy Domlur Flyover, this new rooftop bar is bracing for an unparalleled mix of greenery and city buzz, bringing a new concept to casual yet vibrant hangouts
Bengaluru gets a new no-fuss hangout spot
Bengaluru gets a new no-fuss hangout spot
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Bengaluru’s restaurant culture is about to greet a new hot spot as BRICKS Bar & Kitchen finally opens its second branch in the midst of Indiranagar. Located in the vicinity of the busy Domlur Flyover, this new rooftop bar is bracing for an unparalleled mix of greenery and city buzz, bringing a new concept to casual yet vibrant hangouts.

What can you expect at BRICKS Bar & Kitchen?

Not merely a kitchen and bar, BRICKS is a hub for community to grow, a warm retreat where friends can gather. The building’s interior design welcomes earthy brick walls, wooden touches and splashes of greenery, giving rise to a welcoming and warm atmosphere ideal for relaxation. To complement the attraction, BRICKS will have live bands, DJ nights, social fun evenings and screening of sports, creating a vibrant atmosphere for visitors.

Chetinad Chicken at BRICKS Bar & Kitchen
Chetinad Chicken at BRICKS Bar & Kitchen
Guava Mary at BRICKS Bar & Kitchen
Guava Mary at BRICKS Bar & Kitchen

To suit varying tastes, the menu is spread out with a broad selection of common flavours. For traditional bar snacks, Indian staples such as tandoori grills and tawa specialities, Chinese appetisers and Continental favourites, there is something to tickle every fancy. The drinks list is just as extensive, from laid-back beers and straightforward pours to finely tailored cocktails made to impress even the most adventurous guzzlers.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Bengaluru gets a new no-fuss hangout spot
Enjoy decadent desserts and savouries from this cloud bakehouse
Bricks Bar & Kitchen

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com