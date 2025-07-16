Bengaluru gets a new no-fuss hangout spot

Bengaluru’s restaurant culture is about to greet a new hot spot as BRICKS Bar & Kitchen finally opens its second branch in the midst of Indiranagar. Located in the vicinity of the busy Domlur Flyover, this new rooftop bar is bracing for an unparalleled mix of greenery and city buzz, bringing a new concept to casual yet vibrant hangouts.

What can you expect at BRICKS Bar & Kitchen?

Not merely a kitchen and bar, BRICKS is a hub for community to grow, a warm retreat where friends can gather. The building’s interior design welcomes earthy brick walls, wooden touches and splashes of greenery, giving rise to a welcoming and warm atmosphere ideal for relaxation. To complement the attraction, BRICKS will have live bands, DJ nights, social fun evenings and screening of sports, creating a vibrant atmosphere for visitors.