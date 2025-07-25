Head to London Borough Market Food Pop-up in Bengaluru this weekend

Bengaluru’s culinary landscape has got a nice, even if temporary, dose of British flair this week with the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre hosting a London Borough Market-themed food pop-up. The gastronomic experience at Feast, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, brings to India’s Garden City the vibe of one of London’s most recognisable food markets.

Bengaluru tastes the charm of London’s Borough Market

Diners can take a journey around the world on their plates. The pop-up offers a decadent spread of British favourites such as hot, flaky pies and hand-carved roast meats served with Yorkshire pudding. European favourites are also available, with artisanal counters featuring aged cheese, buttery breads, truffle oils and small-batch preserves.