Head to London Borough Market Food Pop-up in Bengaluru this weekend

The gastronomic experience at Feast, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, brings to India’s Garden City the vibe of one of London’s most recognisable food markets
Bengaluru’s culinary landscape has got a nice, even if temporary, dose of British flair this week with the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre hosting a London Borough Market-themed food pop-up. The gastronomic experience at Feast, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, brings to India’s Garden City the vibe of one of London’s most recognisable food markets.

Bengaluru tastes the charm of London’s Borough Market

Diners can take a journey around the world on their plates. The pop-up offers a decadent spread of British favourites such as hot, flaky pies and hand-carved roast meats served with Yorkshire pudding. European favourites are also available, with artisanal counters featuring aged cheese, buttery breads, truffle oils and small-batch preserves.

In addition to the European offerings, the market-style live counters present a range of global flavours. Visitors can discover the spice-filled core of Ethiopia with delicate stews and flatbreads or taste aromatic Thai wok-fried noodles. Indian street food favourites, from smoky tikkas to multilayered chaat, offer a familiar adrenaline.

With music to complement the atmosphere and an à la carte drink menu to accompany each bite, it’s not just a buffet; it’s a colourful celebration of cuisine that brings ‘where Bengaluru Meets Borough’ to reality.

Event details

Dates: Till July 26

Timings: Lunch – 12.30pm to 3 pm | Dinner – 7 pm to 11 pm

Pricing: Lunch – INR 2,499++ | Dinner – INR 2,599++

Venue: Feast, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel

