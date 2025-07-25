Bengaluru Airport unveils signature fragrance, crafted exclusively for Terminal 2

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) is elevating the passenger experience to new heights of senses with the introduction of its signature scent, Dancing Bamboo. Created in partnership with Aéromé, this bespoke fragrance is now enhancing Terminal 2 (T2), with the goal of making travel a more peaceful, contemplative and all-the-more memorable experience.

As airports all over the world evolve past being transit hubs, BLR Airport is embracing a passenger-centric philosophy long characterised by emotion, familiarity and memory. Dancing Bamboo is a discreet yet effective scent extension of the brand conveying richness to the whole experience and making every arrival and departure feel familiar, global and luxurious.

The scent itself captures the airport’s spirit: enchanting moments, calming moments and a little bit of warmth and human touch. It attempts to welcome passengers to a realm of amazement where every flight is a new experience, thrilling and full of promise. By embedding the reassuring atmosphere of the airport, Dancing Bamboo hopes to dispel travel stress in the midst of the busy atmosphere and induce an ambiance of elegance and refined serenity.