Bengaluru Airport unveils signature fragrance, crafted exclusively for Terminal 2

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) is elevating the passenger experience to new heights of senses with the introduction of its signature scent, Dancing Bamboo. Created in partnership with Aéromé, this bespoke fragrance is now enhancing Terminal 2 (T2), with the goal of making travel a more peaceful, contemplative and all-the-more memorable experience.
As airports all over the world evolve past being transit hubs, BLR Airport is embracing a passenger-centric philosophy long characterised by emotion, familiarity and memory. Dancing Bamboo is a discreet yet effective scent extension of the brand conveying richness to the whole experience and making every arrival and departure feel familiar, global and luxurious.
The scent itself captures the airport’s spirit: enchanting moments, calming moments and a little bit of warmth and human touch. It attempts to welcome passengers to a realm of amazement where every flight is a new experience, thrilling and full of promise. By embedding the reassuring atmosphere of the airport, Dancing Bamboo hopes to dispel travel stress in the midst of the busy atmosphere and induce an ambiance of elegance and refined serenity.
Dancing Bamboo will be diffused softly at strategic passenger touchpoints such as check-in and arrival halls delivering a uniform and soothing olfactory imprint. This is a subconscious anchor creating a lasting emotional memory that pervades long after departure.
This opening is in line with BLR Airport’s focus on experience innovation adding scent design to its already vibrant visual identity. From its bold architecture and stunning artwork to its expansive gardens, the airport continuously endeavors to provide enchanting experiences. Dancing Bamboo is a part of this development encouraging passengers to engage fully in their travel and take the essence of this sense back home.