World's tallest hotel to open this year in Dubai!

Designed by award-winning London-based architect NORR Group, this 82 floors hotel will feature 1,042 hotel rooms, including 150 suites. Its construction was completed in late 2024, with full opening planned for late 2025. Located at the Dubai Marina, Ciel sports a striking design with a silver facade and graceful recesses at the apex.

It is even reported to incorporate sustainability initiatives like energy-efficient systems, rainwater harvesting and green roofs. In terms of amenities, one can expect the world's highest infinity pool on the 76th floor and an observation deck on the 81st floor offering 360-degree views. What's more? Its sleek, tapering silhouette and glass-and-steel exterior will provide 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline.