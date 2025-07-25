World's tallest hotel to open this year in Dubai!

Dubai is renowned for its impressive skyscrapers and its hotel landscape is no exception. The Ciel Tower is set to claim the distinction of the world's tallest hotel upon its full opening, surpassing the current Guinness World Record as the tallest hotel building globally at 1,169 feet, The Gevora Hotel, also located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Designed by award-winning London-based architect NORR Group, this 82 floors hotel will feature 1,042 hotel rooms, including 150 suites. Its construction was completed in late 2024, with full opening planned for late 2025. Located at the Dubai Marina, Ciel sports a striking design with a silver facade and graceful recesses at the apex.
It is even reported to incorporate sustainability initiatives like energy-efficient systems, rainwater harvesting and green roofs. In terms of amenities, one can expect the world's highest infinity pool on the 76th floor and an observation deck on the 81st floor offering 360-degree views. What's more? Its sleek, tapering silhouette and glass-and-steel exterior will provide 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline.
A Vignette Collection hotel
The hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' prestigious Vignette Collection, offers excellent connectivity and proximity to popular attractions like Marina Walk, JBR Beach and Dubai Marina Mall. Our personal favourite is the unique cylinder shape of the building that is punctured with a sky portal (a giant window in the centre) that serves both aesthetic and practical purposes by reducing wind pressure. It also features a multi-level indoor atrium.
Dining options shall be plenty too. Multiple restaurants and bars, including three signature restaurants and a sky restaurant on the 74th floor (some sources mention Tattu Dubai on the 74th floor). The Dubai signature luxuries include multi-level lounges, meeting areas, retail boutiques, 24-hour reception and concierge, valet parking and laundry service. And luxury spa and wellness center and a fully equipped state-of-the-art gym.