This new restaurant in Bengaluru promises an immersive European dining experience

A new food destination has opened up in Bengaluru. Fervor, a 36-seat restaurant that vows to reinvent contemporary European cuisine. Chef Aditya Varma, back in his hometown after learning his craft in Toronto’s Michelin-starred restaurants, has built a venue where French technique is married with Indian warmth.

Aditya’s vision is more than the usual fine dining. “Fervor is not a restaurant—it's an extension of my passion. Every plate has a story every detail is deliberate and above all it's about creating a dining experience that is warm exciting and deeply personal,” he says. The menu combines French culinary exactness with local flair, providing a playful yet sophisticated dining experience.

The restaurant’s design is focused on intimacy and interactivity. An open bar counter and kitchen enable customers to see the cooking process itself. Classy interiors, reminiscent of French bistros and art nouveau, include teal-green walls blush-pink floors and golden lighting. Timeless bistro chairs and comfortable bar stools provide a mixed choice of seats.

Fervor seeks to eliminate formalities, creating an intimate bond between patrons and the art of the chef. The constantly changing menu captures seasonal produce and Aditya’s imagination, guaranteeing a fresh experience with every visit. Situated in Kalyan Nagar, Fervor has a reservation-only restaurant, assuring an immersive and creative take on European fare.