A Venetian escape lands in Bengaluru with Italia’s new Saturday brunch

What if we told you that you could spend your Saturday afternoon sipping wine, snacking on cicchetti and pretending you’re on a gondola gliding through the canals of Venice — all without Bengaluru?
Italia at The Park Bengaluru just launched its Venetian Saturday Brunch and it’s the kind of indulgent weekend affair you didn’t know you needed. Inspired by the timeless elegance and culinary traditions of Venice, this new brunch offering is designed to transport your tastebuds to Italy, one handcrafted dish at a time.
Here’s what to expect:
Italia’s new brunch offering is more than just a menu — it’s a celebration of la dolce vita. Inspired by Venice’s love for slow meals and lively conversations, the brunch is perfect for long, luxurious Saturdays with friends and family. The brunch includes:
Two Cicchetti – Small, flavour-packed Venetian-style tapas, ideal for sharing (or hoarding — we don’t judge)
One salad- Fresh, seasonal greens that bring a pop of colour and crunch
One pizza or Pasta- Pick between pillowy, wood-fired pizzas or traditional pastas that feel like a hug from an Italian nonna
One dessert- A sweet little moment to wrap up the meal on a high note
One coffee- Because no Italian meal is truly complete without it
Want to take your brunch up a notch? Add a glass of house wine and pretend you’re people-watching on a cobbled street in Cannaregio.
The restaurant’s interiors, already steeped in quiet elegance, are now infused with Venetian flair for this new offering. It’s a space where time slows down, flavours shine and weekend plans find their upgrade.
Whether you’re craving comfort, culture or just an excuse to eat pizza before 4PM, this brunch has you covered.
Every Saturday. At Italia – The Park, MG Road, Bengaluru. ₹1,299 onwards. +91 77952 38666.