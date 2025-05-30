A Venetian escape lands in Bengaluru with Italia’s new Saturday brunch

What if we told you that you could spend your Saturday afternoon sipping wine, snacking on cicchetti and pretending you’re on a gondola gliding through the canals of Venice — all without Bengaluru?

Italia at The Park Bengaluru just launched its Venetian Saturday Brunch and it’s the kind of indulgent weekend affair you didn’t know you needed. Inspired by the timeless elegance and culinary traditions of Venice, this new brunch offering is designed to transport your tastebuds to Italy, one handcrafted dish at a time.