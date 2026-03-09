Breaking the fast in Bengaluru: Explore these food streets during Ramadan

As the evening azaan drifts through the air, several pockets in Bengaluru join in to break the fast during Ramadan. Away from the corporate rush of the city, places like Frazer town, Shivajinagar, and Koramangala light up in celebration with the irresistible aromas of Ramadan delicacies.

Here’s how Bengaluru’s Frazer Town celebrates Ramadan

Everyday for a month, as the dusk falls food becomes the ultimate celebrity during the season. People from across the city visit these pockets of flavourful streets and enjoy the feast in utter delight. In Frazer Town, renowned restaurants put up stalls to serve the hungry crowd with their favourite treats. This year the fasting began on February 17 and will end by March 18, with Eid-al-Fitr gracing the holy month with a sweet goodbye.

At the edge of the neighbourhood in Frazer Town, it is surprisingly quiet but walking down the street towards the masjid, the real treat begins. Each restaurant lights up in colours inviting passersby with the most delightful treats. Huge tumblers of slowly cooked haleems greet each stall.