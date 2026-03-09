Breaking the fast in Bengaluru: Explore these food streets during Ramadan

As the evening azaan drifts through the air, several pockets in Bengaluru join in to break the fast during Ramadan. Away from the corporate rush of the city, places like Frazer town, Shivajinagar, and Koramangala light up in celebration with the irresistible aromas of Ramadan delicacies.
Everyday for a month, as the dusk falls food becomes the ultimate celebrity during the season. People from across the city visit these pockets of flavourful streets and enjoy the feast in utter delight. In Frazer Town, renowned restaurants put up stalls to serve the hungry crowd with their favourite treats. This year the fasting began on February 17 and will end by March 18, with Eid-al-Fitr gracing the holy month with a sweet goodbye.
At the edge of the neighbourhood in Frazer Town, it is surprisingly quiet but walking down the street towards the masjid, the real treat begins. Each restaurant lights up in colours inviting passersby with the most delightful treats. Huge tumblers of slowly cooked haleems greet each stall.
Vendors stir the pot once in a while to keep the fragrance and essence alive, making it the most sought-after delight of the season. Chicken and potato stuffed samosas make way for the light eaters. And varieties of kebabs and shawarma line the counters with fragrance utterly irresistible.
Biriyani graces the season’s dinner while a chatpata American pickle rounds off the feast in just the right proportion. And just when the spices peak, out comes the iconic Mohabbat ka Sharbat and other local coolers, bringing a sweet relief to the grand feast.
Mosques across the streets witness a huge attendance of devotees and the prayers, echoed through the systematic installments of mics all around, add a sense of calm to the bustling evening.
Other places like Shivajinagar and Koramangala also celebrate the season with sheer grandeur. But sometimes with huge crowds, the taste of the food doesn’t always live up to the expectations. However the festive spirit makes up for it and offers an absolute spectacle for all the street food lovers.
In the end, just like that food becomes the ultimate union bringing communities together during the holy month!