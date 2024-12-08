This restaurant in Chennai offers a culinary blend of nostalgia and modern flair

Stepping into The Residency Towers, we were greeted by the timeless charm of a classic hotel, a nostalgic atmosphere that felt warm and inviting. Yet, amidst this vintage allure, their hotel restaurant, Carnaby, seamlessly blends modernity with tradition. A newly introduced wellness counter invites guests to craft their own fresh salads, while a dedicated pizza station showcases live culinary artistry.

The menu offers a mix of global comfort dishes and innovative creations, catering to diverse palates. With options for both buffet and a la carte dining, we opted for the latter to savour the experience at our own pace.

The first item on the table was the Water chestnut and cashew wontons, a humble dish with fluffy chestnut and cashew mix inside that became one of our favourite dishes of the evening. We also tried their Grilled pickled green peppercorn prawns. These jumbo prawns were tender and mildly-spicy.

Next, we had their Coconut curry pumpkin soup, prepared from roasted pumpkin and coconut milk. The soup was not as thick as it used to be normally but we enjoyed it nevertheless.

For the main course, we tried a wide variety of dishes. One of it was the Mee goreng. This stir-fried noodle dish popular in Southeast Asia was a blend of sweet, spicy, and savoury flavours. The noodles served in a bowl were accompanied by cucumber, broccoli, and fryums.

On the side, we sipped their signature cocktail, Carnaby queen, made from gin and apple juice.

Next, we tasted Phili cheese steak sandwich, the thinly sliced beefsteak, melted cheese, and sautéed onions, all tucked into a soft hoagie roll.

Carnaby’s pizza counter served wood-fired sourdough pizzas that we couldn’t leave without tasting. We tried their Fiamma pizza. Spiced up with chilli flakes, Fiamma had onion and mozzarella to balance and mellow it down on a thin crust.

We paired the pizza with the Parna G&T, an Asian flavour of gin and tonic with the hints of paan and galangal. It offered an interesting burst of flavours and was smooth to drink.

We then moved on to try their Chicken and pappardelle pasta. It was creamy, thick, and rich in flavour. However, we found it a tad salty to our liking.

Among the desserts, the Godhumai nei halwa was our favourite. A restaurant special, it was prepared with the whole wheat fudge and nuts, and sweetened with sugar.

Before leaving, we also tried their coffee Choco bonbon. Fun part, apart from drinking the coffee, the guests could also get their pictures printed on the coffee at this place.

Meal for one: INR 1,800. From 7 am to 2 am. At The Residency Towers, T. Nagar.

