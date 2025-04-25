Wontons, bulgogi & a burger that drips: Discover a bold and fun menu at this Chennai café

The Purple chicken dimsum which followed was as delightful to look at as it was to eat. Wrapped in a vibrant purple skin made from natural vegetables, the dumpling was filled with tender and juicy chicken—light on the stomach yet full of taste.

Craving something crisp, we tried their Million layer potatoes, which featured baked potatoes, tossed with garlic, parsley and parmesan. Though slightly dry on their own, they came to life when dipped into the mayonise.

We then moved on to the Korean lamb bulgogi. The lamb was chewy in the best way, coated in a glossy, sweet-savoury sauce that carried bold notes of soy, garlic, ginger, and sesame.

Still in the mood for more lamb, we ordered the BBQ stuffed lamb burger with mozzarella. It was a towering creation: a juicy patty with molten cheese at its centre, slathered in smoky BBQ sauce and tucked into a toasted bun with fresh lettuce and tomatoes. Every bite was rich, satisfying and gloriously messy. For dessert, the Layered chocolate mousse was simply irresistible. It featured dark, milk, and white chocolate mousses stacked neatly over a crunchy cookie base.