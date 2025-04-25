Wontons, bulgogi & a burger that drips: Discover a bold and fun menu at this Chennai café

Tucked away in the bustling streets of Velachery, the latest outlet of The Mayflower promises an inviting blend of comforting classics and creative twists. Curious to see if it lived up to its reputation, we stopped by for a relaxed meal.
We began with the Wonton noodle soup, a clear broth that arrived steaming and fragrant. The lightness of the soup was lifted by the freshness of bok choy and the noodles.
The Purple chicken dimsum which followed was as delightful to look at as it was to eat. Wrapped in a vibrant purple skin made from natural vegetables, the dumpling was filled with tender and juicy chicken—light on the stomach yet full of taste.
Craving something crisp, we tried their Million layer potatoes, which featured baked potatoes, tossed with garlic, parsley and parmesan. Though slightly dry on their own, they came to life when dipped into the mayonise.
We then moved on to the Korean lamb bulgogi. The lamb was chewy in the best way, coated in a glossy, sweet-savoury sauce that carried bold notes of soy, garlic, ginger, and sesame.
Still in the mood for more lamb, we ordered the BBQ stuffed lamb burger with mozzarella. It was a towering creation: a juicy patty with molten cheese at its centre, slathered in smoky BBQ sauce and tucked into a toasted bun with fresh lettuce and tomatoes. Every bite was rich, satisfying and gloriously messy. For dessert, the Layered chocolate mousse was simply irresistible. It featured dark, milk, and white chocolate mousses stacked neatly over a crunchy cookie base.
We also sampled their IPL special, Food for the fans non-veg combo. The Chicken butter masala pizza, with its makhani sauce, chicken pieces, onions, capsicum, and mozzarella on a thin crust, felt different from the regular pizzas we have had. It was not upto our palette, however, we loved its pairings. The chicken bites were crisp, golden and dipped generously in sriracha mayo and the Chilli chicken strips were tossed in a punchy sauce, making it a brilliant match for the ongoing cricket fervour.
Meal for two: INR 1,800++. 11 am to 11 pm. At The Mayflower, Velachery.
Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_