Puducherry’s latest culinary hotspot offers a journey through Asia

Popular author Orhan Pamuk once said, “Life is beautiful if you are on the road to somewhere.” There’s something undeniably liberating about the open road, be it the promise of new stories, sights, and of course, new flavours. Driven by wanderlust and a craving for culinary adventure, we headed to Puducherry, a city that never fails to colour the soul with its vibrant charm.
This time around, our journey brought us to the launch of Asian Story by The Mayflower, a new culinary destination that marks its presence in the coastal city with a flagship rooftop outlet. With seating for 50, the elevated dining space offers panoramic views, atmospheric lighting, and a standout cocktail bar where Asian flavours meet bold, creative mixology.
The menu took us on a culinary voyage across Asia, from the tangy street food of Thailand to the umami-laced kitchens of Japan and the bold, fiery woks of Sichuan. We were given a curated menu for the evening and invited to rate each dish — a fun way to experience the meal with a more mindful palate. What followed was a kaleidoscope of textures and flavours, each plate offering a distinct impression. Our gastronomic journey began with Tom Kha Soup, a rich, coconut milk-based broth infused with galangal, lime, and fragrant herbs. While its creaminess was comforting, we found the coconut flavour a tad overpowering.
Tom Yum Soup truly stole the show, a bowl brimming with the bold, iconic flavours of lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime. The fiery and tangy broth was like a warm hug to the soul after a long drive, soothing and invigorating all at once. The aroma of the soup was refreshing like the first gush of spring. We polished it off in no time.
The starters made a beeline next, each making a memorable entrance. First up was the Lotus stem in chilli plum, crispy lotus coated in a sticky, sweet-spicy glaze. We found it a bit tough to bite into. This was followed by Tofu Satay, grilled tofu skewers served with rich, creamy peanut sauce. As tofu isn’t quite our favourite, the Chicken Satay skewers were a bigger hit, packed with flavour and perfectly grilled. And then arrived the Por Pia Tod, Thai glass noodle spring rolls, vegetables filled in paper-thin pastry. These crispy, golden bites were an instant crowd-pleaser. We then tried the Purple Chicken dumpling, tender chicken encased in striking purple wrappers. Each bite was a burst of savoury goodness, and we thoroughly enjoyed them.
From the main course selection, the Kimchi Fried Rice stood out as a bold, comforting favourite, a Korean classic where the deep, fermented tang of kimchi melded beautifully with the warmth of perfectly stir-fried rice, delivering layers of spice and umami in every bite. We also sampled the Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles, wok-tossed to perfection, smoky with garlic and packing a punch of chilli heat. Simple, spicy, and deeply satisfying. But the undisputed star of the evening was the Thai Green Curry, served alongside fragrant jasmine rice. Creamy and aromatic, with delicate Thai herbs woven through every spoonful, it struck a flawless balance of spice, sweetness, and richness — a true showstopper.
For dessert, we indulged in two Thai classics. First up was Mango Sticky Rice, the beloved Thai treat made with glutinous rice soaked in a rich, salty-sweet coconut milk, perfectly paired with tender, fragrant slices of ripe mango. A simple yet soul-satisfying combination. Next was Tub Tim Krob, a refreshing and dessert featuring crunchy water chestnuts encased in soft, chewy tapioca pearls, all served in a delicately scented coconut broth in the form of dessert shots. This dessert delivered a delightful play of textures, it was crunchy, nutty, creamy, with just the right touch of sweetness.
Meal for two: Rs 1,100 (AI)
Timing: 11 am to 11 pm
