Puducherry’s latest culinary hotspot offers a journey through Asia

Popular author Orhan Pamuk once said, “Life is beautiful if you are on the road to somewhere.” There’s something undeniably liberating about the open road, be it the promise of new stories, sights, and of course, new flavours. Driven by wanderlust and a craving for culinary adventure, we headed to Puducherry, a city that never fails to colour the soul with its vibrant charm.

Explore Puducherry’s latest culinary hotspot!

This time around, our journey brought us to the launch of Asian Story by The Mayflower, a new culinary destination that marks its presence in the coastal city with a flagship rooftop outlet. With seating for 50, the elevated dining space offers panoramic views, atmospheric lighting, and a standout cocktail bar where Asian flavours meet bold, creative mixology.

The menu took us on a culinary voyage across Asia, from the tangy street food of Thailand to the umami-laced kitchens of Japan and the bold, fiery woks of Sichuan. We were given a curated menu for the evening and invited to rate each dish — a fun way to experience the meal with a more mindful palate. What followed was a kaleidoscope of textures and flavours, each plate offering a distinct impression. Our gastronomic journey began with Tom Kha Soup, a rich, coconut milk-based broth infused with galangal, lime, and fragrant herbs. While its creaminess was comforting, we found the coconut flavour a tad overpowering.