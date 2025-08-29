A taste of Thailand in Chennai: This food festival brings heritage recipes and rainy day comforts

The rain had paused for a breather last weekend, leaving behind glistening streets and a city washed anew. With the scent of petrichor in the air and some of our favourite tracks buzzing softly in the car, we found ourselves driving through the rain-drenched streets of namma Chennai to the Thai Food Festival at Asia Kitchen.

Flavours of Thailand take over Chennai

The festival was a tribute to Thailand’s rich culinary heritage, and Chef Tanya, a seasoned culinary expert from Thailand, had flown in especially for the event. She told Indulge that the recipes were inspired by her grandmother’s kitchen, who was once associated with Thailand’s royal family.

Our culinary journey began with Mee grob, a medley of deep-fried tofu and crispy vermicelli noodles, delicately coated in a glaze that struck a perfect balance between sweet, sour, and savoury. It felt like a perfect snack you would crave on a rainy afternoon.