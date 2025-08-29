A taste of Thailand in Chennai: This food festival brings heritage recipes and rainy day comforts

The rain had paused for a breather last weekend, leaving behind glistening streets and a city washed anew. With the scent of petrichor in the air and some of our favourite tracks buzzing softly in the car, we found ourselves driving through the rain-drenched streets of namma Chennai to the Thai Food Festival at Asia Kitchen.
The festival was a tribute to Thailand’s rich culinary heritage, and Chef Tanya, a seasoned culinary expert from Thailand, had flown in especially for the event. She told Indulge that the recipes were inspired by her grandmother’s kitchen, who was once associated with Thailand’s royal family.
Our culinary journey began with Mee grob, a medley of deep-fried tofu and crispy vermicelli noodles, delicately coated in a glaze that struck a perfect balance between sweet, sour, and savoury. It felt like a perfect snack you would crave on a rainy afternoon.
We then rekindled our romance with the rain over a bowl of Tom saab gae, a soul-warming soup that felt like a comforting embrace. Fiery with bird’s eye chilli and fragrant with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and a splash of lime juice, it was a heady mix of heat and zest. With chunks of tender meat, juicy tomatoes, and a garnish of crispy fried onions, each spoonful was weather-perfect.
Lately, we have been adding a little extra colour to our plates and lives. So, we were drawn to the Som tum phon lamai, a spicy mixed fruit salad bursting with fresh seasonal fruits, all brought together by a zesty Som yum emulsion. This was topped with peanut brittle, and it gave out some sweet and nutty notes.
For the main course, we dived into the buffet, and we began with Gaeng karee, a comforting Thai yellow curry rich with coconut milk, tender potatoes, and ripe tomatoes with fragrant jasmine rice. Its mellow, creamy texture subtly echoed flavours from our own kitchens.
Next, we tried Pad mee see chompoo, a vibrant stir-fried vermicelli dish brought to life with Yentafo sauce, fermented bean curd, tofu, and strips of omelette.
We brought our gastronomic odyssey to a close with Khanom tom, delicate pandan dumplings filled with tender coconut and rich palm sugar. Served with a silky coconut cream, juicy longans, and wisps of shaved coconut, the dessert was a quiet nod to the tropics. Light, fragrant, and just sweet enough, it was the perfect finale to a meal brimming with unique flavours.
Price for two: INR 2,500++
On till August 31. 11.30 am – 3.30 pm, 6.30 pm – 11 pm.
At Asia Kitchen, Somerset Greenways, MRC Nagar.
