This popular watering hole in T Nagar, Chennai revamps its menu with 50 curated dishes

As we stepped into the rustic charm of Watson’s in T Nagar, Chennai, the first thing that caught our eye was the eclectic décor, from the classic Pulp Fiction poster, Led Zeppelin placard to the vintage Air India Maharaja flyer, the walls seemed to tell their own story. Since this was our first visit to the city’s buzzing watering hole, we took a quick tour of the space and were instantly drawn to the foosball and snooker tables. We made a mental note to try them later. With Bryan Adams serenading us from the speakers, we grabbed a seat by the window and got ready to do what we came for: taste our way through the brand-new menu at this grub pub.

This resto bar revamps its menu with 50 new flavours

We were looking for a light meal, so we opted for a small platter. The assortment comprised Watson’s special Chicken popcorn, Beetroot hummus with pita bread, Kasturi chilli fish, and Kodi karepak vepudu. We got ready to fuel up with flavours.

We began our culinary adventure with the velvety Beetroot hummus. Its smooth texture and earthy flavour along with pita bread, made for a perfect company. We then dug into Watson’s trademark Chicken popcorn, which were crisp, bite-sized morsels of chicken seasoned and fried to perfection and we loved the crunchy texture.

The Kasturi chilli fish tikka arrived as boneless cubes of fish, marinated in a rich blend of spices, cream, yoghurt, and gram flour. They passed muster, maybe because they had cooled down a tad to our liking.

But the dish that stole our hearts was the Kodi karepak vepudu. This spicy Andhra chicken fry was an absolute revelation. The moment we took our first bite, the flavour of the curry leaves hit us, as refreshing as the first drop of rain on dry earth. Our minds told us to try it with the pita bread, and we were so glad we did.

For the main course, we indulged in some Dindigul biriyani, a spicy and aromatic short-grain rice dish that is a speciality of this Chennai outlet. We savoured every spoonful, washing it all down with a refreshing mocktail called Match Made in Heaven, the perfect remedy for the hot, summery sun.

Price for one: INR 800++

11 am – 11 pm,

At Watson’s, T Nagar.

