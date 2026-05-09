Mother’s Day in Chennai: Brunches, workshops and at-home feasts to celebrate mom

Don’t feel like taking your mother out? Then treat them with a specially curated vegetarian Punjabi feast from The Kitchen by Chef Deepa. Founded by a homemaker-turned-entrepreneur, the cloud kitchen offers a limited-edition Mother’s Day menu featuring slow-cooked Amritsari classics like Dal (ma)khni and Paneer (ma)khani prepared in pure ghee. The idea is to feel like it’s made by a mother, for a mother. The meal concludes with seasonal (Ma)ngo phirnee , and all orders above INR 1,000 receive a complimentary Shikanji to mark the occasion. INR 2,100 ++(for two). `3500 ++ (for four-five people). Available via delivery from The Kitchen by Chef Deepa.