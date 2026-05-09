Mother’s Day in Chennai: Brunches, workshops and at-home feasts to celebrate mom

Whether your mother craves the nostalgic, slow-cooked flavours of home or the vibrant diversity of a global Sunday spread, these specially curated experiences offer more than just a meal and provide a space for shared creativity and connection. Explore the city’s finest offerings, designed to celebrate the woman who makes every meal feel like home.
Treat your mothers to a multi-sensory Sunday brunch. The spread features an extensive array of live counters—from sushi and pasta to traditional ragi kali—alongside a wellness selection of quinoa bowls and fresh yogurts. Highlights include the signature mutton biriyani and distinctive local desserts like Mango elaneer payasam and Mukkani cheesecake. When visiting as a family of four or more, mothers receive a complimentary celebratory cake as part of the experience. Guests can also enjoy pool access for a complete day of relaxation. Meal for one: INR 2,799++. 12- 3.30 pm. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai Velachery.
Celebrate the maternal bond with a Sunday brunch that blends regional Indian classics with European elegance. The curated menu features creative fusion dishes like Pesarattu waffles with jaggery butter and Rasmalai tres leches, alongside live stations serving hot jalebis and eggs Florentine. From Southern Kozhi milagu varuval to European shepherd’s pie, the spread offers a diverse culinary journey designed to honour the warmth of a mother’s kitchen. INR 3,540 (all-inclusive). 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Anise, Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam.
Here’s how you can make your Sunday better. Treat your mother to an afternoon of joy and creative bonding at the Six ‘O’ One Mother’s Day brunch. Families can enjoy live music while engaging in curated activities like pot-painting and bracelet-making stations designed for shared moments of delight. The experience pairs these activities with a spread of comforting flavours and indulgent bites, providing a thoughtful way to celebrate the day beyond the dining table. 12.30 pm onwards. At THE Park Chennai.
Mothers deserve care, and this Mother’s Day, you can offer exactly that with a collection of bespoke experiences curated by ITC Grand Chola. The celebration includes a brunch at Madras Pavilion and a royal vegetarian feast Maitreyi Khasa at Royal Vega. Beyond dining, guests can participate in a chocolate-making workshop at Fabelle, enjoy rejuvenating wellness treatments at Kaya Kalp – The Royal Spa, or gift a timeless GI-certified Pashmina shawl from the Sleeep Boutique.
Honour the most important woman in your life with a heartfelt Anglo-Indian feast at Ministry of Chutneys. On May 8 and 9, children can join a Cook for Mom station to prepare and serve dishes under chef’s guidance, while May 10 features a grand Sown in Spices, Steeped in Stories brunch. This experience mixes heritage recipes and nostalgic summer flavours to create a celebration rooted in storytelling and emotion. At Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai.
Don’t feel like taking your mother out? Then treat them with a specially curated vegetarian Punjabi feast from The Kitchen by Chef Deepa. Founded by a homemaker-turned-entrepreneur, the cloud kitchen offers a limited-edition Mother’s Day menu featuring slow-cooked Amritsari classics like Dal (ma)khni and Paneer (ma)khani prepared in pure ghee. The idea is to feel like it’s made by a mother, for a mother. The meal concludes with seasonal (Ma)ngo phirnee , and all orders above INR 1,000 receive a complimentary Shikanji to mark the occasion. INR 2,100 ++(for two). `3500 ++ (for four-five people). Available via delivery from The Kitchen by Chef Deepa.
Carnaby has come up with a celebration that puts mothers at the centre of the experience. The afternoon features a live cooking session where fathers or children can step into the kitchen to prepare a heartfelt meal, fostering a special bonding moment. To complement the experience, the restaurant is offering specially curated refreshing mocktails and a 25 per cent discount on their celebratory brunch. At The Residency Towers, T Nagar.
It’s four times the fun at CK’s Bakery. Families can bypass the dilemma of choosing a single dessert with their limited-edition 4-in-1 Mother’s Day Cake. This innovation brings together four distinct flavours in a single cake, catering to diverse preferences at the table while incorporating fresh, high-quality ingredients. Designed for intimate at-home celebrations, the cake offers a convenient and inclusive way to honour the day with a variety of tastes in every slice. INR 550. Available at CK’s Bakery outlets and via delivery.