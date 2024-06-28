Introducing a new destination for coffee lovers, offering a diverse range of beverages and delicious snacks

Falling in love with coffee and finding it indispensable is a cherished journey for true aficionados. In Hyderabad, where coffee is revered, many cafés are opening to cater to this passion. Among them, Bagh Beans in Jubilee Hills is the new addition. Founded by three friends — Sarita Sarkar, Shashank Naidu, and Bhargav Paramkusham — this cosy spot is perfect for gathering with friends over delightful brews or enjoying a quiet moment with a book.

Enveloped in lush greenery, the coffee haven features charming exteriors adorned with vibrant foliage. Inside, the café bursts with colours in the form of delicate handcrafted artwork. A unique highlight is the tiger-themed décor, inspired by co-owner Shashank’s fascination with the majestic animal.

Having grown up in Assam, he admired tigers (known as bagh in Hindi) for their bravery and beauty. This passion is reflected in the stunning tiger paintings (made by him) that adorn the café, adding a bold and captivating touch.