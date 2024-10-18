This eatery in Madhapur is serving delicious North Indian dishes and Chinese treats

It's not always about extravagant dining or fancy cafés. Sometimes, all you really need is a hearty meal to brighten your day. Whether it’s a lazy morning or a quick break during work, discovering a go-to spot that satisfies your cravings can make all the difference. Hyderabad's beloved Jalpaan has now opened a quick-service restaurant at Swaad of South in Madhapur. We recently visited this eatery to indulge in their flavourful North Indian and Chinese dishes, and the experience was amazing.

Upon entering, we saw a cosy space perfect for quick and wholesome meals. With counters for easy ordering and comfortable seating arrangements showing chairs and tables to enjoy your food at leisure, it has all the makings of a beloved spot. For those on the move, outdoor tables offer a casual standing option, reminiscent of some classic breakfast eateries.

We simply couldn’t resist the allure of the Chole Bhature on the menu, so we eagerly ordered that. The platter featured freshly fried, fluffy bhaturas paired with a perfectly spiced chole preparation. Served with onions and a squeeze of lime, each bite was a burst of flavours.

Next came the showstopper — the Maharaja Thali, a feast fit for North Indian cuisine lovers. This grand spread featured tandoori roti, a rich mixed vegetable curry, creamy paneer butter masala, and velvety dal makhani. Accompanied by steamed rice, a scrumptious pulao, and a crunchy papad, the meal felt complete. On the side, there was curd to cool the palate, and to finish on a sweet note, the indulgent gulab jamun offered the perfect finale. A true royal treat!