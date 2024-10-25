The set lunch menu at this contemporary South Indian restaurant in Hyderabad is filling and delicious

We all look forward to that midday break when we get some time to ourselves, grab a bite and possibly, make plans for the evening. And while we only think of a new restaurant for leisurely dinners and evenings out, they’re stunning to check out during lunch hours too. We stepped into Aidu South Indian Kitchen & Bar on a bright sunny day filled with cotton candy clouds. Settling into the comfortable rattan seating that allowed us to gorge on the feast, we noticed the outdoor space done up in stunning murals depicting the fine arts and other cultural elements of South India.

The three-course set menu had a wide variety for appetisers, mains and desserts. We started with the Stuffed paniyaram, served with two delicious chutneys that made us polish the plate clean. The Crispy lollypop is a great option for those who love crunchy finger foods. From the meat based appetisers, the Kodi karam chips sprinkled with a similar spice mix was a lovely pick. The dishes were flavourful, and made use of a myriad ingredients and vegetables efficiently. From the mains, we’d recommend the Kodi guddu iguru — a tomato and onion-based curry with boiled eggs as a must try. Best paired with Garlic naan or steamed rice, the boiled eggs cut through the spiciness of the gravy deftly.

For those who love their Chicken Chettinad but hold back because of the spice profile, we’d recommend the mildly spiced variant at Aidu. From the rice-based dishes, the Pacchi mirchi paneer pulao packed in a super spicy punch. We’d recommend treading lightly with this one. Desserts were delightfully interesting at the eatery. We called for the Elaneer payasam, whose presentation surprised us. The creamy coconut-based jelly mimicked tender coconut flesh, served with a sweet payasam. The mysore pak, crumbled onto a light and fluffy mousse presented the ghee-heavy dessert in a completely novel and delightful format.

Rs 1,500 for two. At Jubilee Hills.