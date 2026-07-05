Elegant interiors and thoughtfully crafted dishes take over at this culinary destination in Hyderabad

Deep navy walls, gold accents, the comforting aroma of freshly baked bread and a stunning view of Durgam Cheruvu set the tone the moment you step into Kiplings Deli and Bistro. Elegant without feeling stuffy, the bright, airy space offers from cosy tables to tucked-away booths for those who’d rather keep their lunch conversations private.
The perfect spot for a leisurely meal overlooking the scenic view, we kicked things off with the Orange americano, an unexpectedly refreshing mix of coffee and orange juice. Sweet but never cloying, it’s the kind of drink that makes you want to experiment with your coffee orders more often.
The starters arrived in quick succession. The Moroccan prawn fritters, coated in a light tempura batter, seasoned with cajun and paprika, and garnished with fresh herbs, were crisp and paired beautifully with a creamy mayo dip. The Truffle mushroom bombs were golden, cheesy and wonderfully indulgent, balanced by a generous serving of avocado salsa that brought brightness to every bite. Then came the Chicken tenders – piping hot, crunchy and served with cherry tomatoes and a simple side salad.
We approached the Quinoa avocado salad with tempered expectations. Healthy salads often promise more than they deliver, but this one proved us wrong. Quinoa tossed with creamy avocado, salty feta, sweet bursts of pomegranate, shaved parmesan, crisp cucumber, tomatoes, and lettuce, topped with a balsamic glaze, came together into one perfect bite after another.
The standout of the meal was the Roast chicken with pan jus and mashed potatoes. The chicken breast was cooked just right, topped with thick slices of bell peppers and accompanied by an assortment of grilled vegetables. A rich, deeply flavoured pan jus tied the creamy potatoes and chicken together, making the dish nothing short of comforting. Even after all that, dessert was non-negotiable. The San sebastián cheesecake was silky smooth with a generous drizzle of rich chocolate sauce, while the
Tiramisu impressed with its distinct layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers. Moist, balanced and not overly sweet, it was the perfect ending to an indulgent meal.
Meal for two: 1500++. 11 am to 11 pm. At HITEC City.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
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