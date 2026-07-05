Elegant interiors and thoughtfully crafted dishes take over at this culinary destination in Hyderabad

The standout of the meal was the Roast chicken with pan jus and mashed potatoes. The chicken breast was cooked just right, topped with thick slices of bell peppers and accompanied by an assortment of grilled vegetables. A rich, deeply flavoured pan jus tied the creamy potatoes and chicken together, making the dish nothing short of comforting. Even after all that, dessert was non-negotiable. The San sebastián cheesecake was silky smooth with a generous drizzle of rich chocolate sauce, while the

Tiramisu impressed with its distinct layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers. Moist, balanced and not overly sweet, it was the perfect ending to an indulgent meal.

Meal for two: 1500++. 11 am to 11 pm. At HITEC City.