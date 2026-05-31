Bright flavours and even brighter interiors take centre stage at this new Mexican spot in Gachibowli

Standing in a well-litpristine lobby, nothing feels out of the ordinary. But the blue saloon doors at Casa Loco’s entrance hint at something else entirely — a whimsical world waiting on the other side. Almost like witnessing a transition from grey scale to full colour in real time, sunburst yellows, electric pinks, and vivid blues cling to every surface, while Flaco Jiménez’s vocals drift through the space, crooning about his beloved. Even if you walked in with no idea of what to expect, eclectic murals, art, and a large neon sign bearing the word ‘taco’ quite literally spell it out for you – you’re in for a Mexican feast.

Casa Loco is all about authentic Mexican fare

The spot feels like a rebellion against the millennial grey-fication of popular establishments across the city. Everything from the vibrant ceilings to the plush chairs demands your attention, cautiously treading the line between a kaleidoscopic mirage and, well, an overstimulating kaleidoscopic mirage.

While you take in the many artistic details that make up the space, the Horchata arrives first. Made with soaked, ground rice, cinnamon, milk, vanilla, and finished with a gentle kick from the chilli-apricot rim, it takes considerable restraint not to gulp the cold beverage in one go.