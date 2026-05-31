Bright flavours and even brighter interiors take centre stage at this new Mexican spot in Gachibowli

Standing in a well-litpristine lobby, nothing feels out of the ordinary. But the blue saloon doors at Casa Loco’s entrance hint at something else entirely — a whimsical world waiting on the other side. Almost like witnessing a transition from grey scale to full colour in real time, sunburst yellows, electric pinks, and vivid blues cling to every surface, while Flaco Jiménez’s vocals drift through the space, crooning about his beloved. Even if you walked in with no idea of what to expect, eclectic murals, art, and a large neon sign bearing the word ‘taco’ quite literally spell it out for you – you’re in for a Mexican feast.
The spot feels like a rebellion against the millennial grey-fication of popular establishments across the city. Everything from the vibrant ceilings to the plush chairs demands your attention, cautiously treading the line between a kaleidoscopic mirage and, well, an overstimulating kaleidoscopic mirage.
While you take in the many artistic details that make up the space, the Horchata arrives first. Made with soaked, ground rice, cinnamon, milk, vanilla, and finished with a gentle kick from the chilli-apricot rim, it takes considerable restraint not to gulp the cold beverage in one go.
Next comes a basket of chips with fresh, tangy house-made salsa and queso, ready to keep you company as you make your way through the extensive menu. There are plenty of options to choose from, but not ordering tacos at an establishment that promises authentic Mexican flavours feels like a cardinal sin — and the Lamb birria taco proves exactly why. Fresh, soft tortillas arrive generously loaded with melt-in-your-mouth lamb slow-cooked in a deeply flavourful broth, garnished with onion and fresh cilantro. A cheese pull long enough to turn heads at neighbouring tables is the cherry on top.
With the chips nearly polished off, the Chicken chipotle enchilada makes its entrance. Tender chicken, blanketed in cheese and wrapped in a soft tortilla, comes topped with jalapeños and drenched in enchilada sauce. Served alongside Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo, it’s a hearty plate that doesn’t cut corners, with plenty to go around.
By this time, if your waistband isn’t already bursting at the seams, the Dulce de leche cheesecake arrives in all its milky glory. A thick, chocolatey crust with the slightest hint of cinnamon is topped with a gooey cream cheese filling that defies the usual consistency of cheesecake. Finished with a glossy layer of caramel sauce, it’s the kind of dessert made to be split — at least in theory. Alternatively, the Churros make for a lighter, shareable end to the meal.
All in all, Casa Loco makes a valiant effort to stay true to Mexican flavours. Paired with warm service and a seemingly endless number of corners worthy of an Instagram shot, you’re likely to leave with both your belly and camera roll equally full.
Meal for two: `2000++.
12 pm to 11 pm. At Gachibowli.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
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