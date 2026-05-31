This gelato spot in Hyderabad sticks to the basics and does it just right

Despite considerable competition among the little things that bring us joy, nothing comes close to savouring a sweet treat – especially one that provides the slightest reprieve on a hot day. A leap of faith by husband-and-wife duo Saketh Reddy and Flavia De Smedt, ilatto sets itself apart through its quiet mastery of craft, slowly growing into one of the city’s only spots for authentic Italian gelato.
With intimate seating for about 30-odd customers, an abundance of plants, and a limited menu focused on gelato, sorbet, and coffee, there is no clamour for relevance, nor any trace of ostentatiously pretentious desserts.
Decadent, compelling and sinfully indulgent, the Belgian chocolate gelato is a dark chocolate lover’s dream. Made from 72 per cent dark chocolate, it’s anything but your average scoop of cocoa bliss. On the flip side, those with a penchant for sweeter notes may prefer the Dulce de leche flavour. Yet, it’s the establishment’s more nuanced creations that leave a lasting impression.
A crowd favourite from the very beginning, the Pistachio gelato wins you over almost instantaneously. Sweet, nutty and elevated with the slightest hint of salt, much of its appeal is owed to the establishment’s house-made nut butter. Free from artificial colouring or flavouring, the dusty olive-tinted treat is a must-try.
Coming to the fruit fanatics – fret not, for the Pineapple ginger sorbet tastes like summer in a cup. While the cold-pressed pineapple’s refreshing sweetness perfectly complements the ginger’s zingy warmth, the seasonal favourite Mango sorbet evokes nostalgia. Transporting you back to hazy memories of summer vacations, cut up pieces of yellow goodness and the sheer determination it takes to snag the seed for yourself, you can’t go wrong with revelling in the flavour’s comforting familiarity.
Other noteworthy mentions include the distinctly invigorating Watermelon + mint sorbet and the Berry sorbet, which punctuates every bite with its tarty freshness. The Blueberry cheesecake gelato offers the best of both worlds, with freshly made blueberry jam – sweet, and slightly tart – blending seamlessly with the velvety base. Another standout is the perfectly balanced Affogato, where hot espresso is poured over vanilla or hazelnut gelato to create a luxuriously smooth dessert and an efficient caffeine fix.
Beyond its simple, high-quality offerings, what makes ilatto a success in our books is the giddying delight of discovering a place you can easily picture yourself becoming a regular at.
Meal for two: `500++.
11.30 am to 12.30 am. At Sainikpuri.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
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