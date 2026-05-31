This gelato spot in Hyderabad sticks to the basics and does it just right

Despite considerable competition among the little things that bring us joy, nothing comes close to savouring a sweet treat – especially one that provides the slightest reprieve on a hot day. A leap of faith by husband-and-wife duo Saketh Reddy and Flavia De Smedt, ilatto sets itself apart through its quiet mastery of craft, slowly growing into one of the city’s only spots for authentic Italian gelato.

The establishment’s more nuanced creations leave a lasting impression

With intimate seating for about 30-odd customers, an abundance of plants, and a limited menu focused on gelato, sorbet, and coffee, there is no clamour for relevance, nor any trace of ostentatiously pretentious desserts.