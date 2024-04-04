Indulge gives you a sneak peek into diner Wasabee's new inclusions

Long before the K-pop craze took over the city or sushis and sashimi’s were on top of the game, Wasabee felt the pulse and was instrumental in introducing Oriental cuisine. After 12 years, as the outlets go through a makeover and menu inclusions, Indulge was heartily welcomed by the directors Bonnya Bose and Debraj Choudhury to their Kalikapur outlet for a sumptuous dinner.
The Japanese-style house entrance to the luxe diner, made us feel like going through a portkey to Japan. The interiors were modeled after the cherry blossoms along with bamboo trees and a series of Japanese lanterns reflecting dim lights, which were soothing to the eye.
Bose mentions, “Our clients were looking forward to Sushis which befit the Indian taste buds. That’s how our chefs' have come up with new offerings with their culinary expertise and creativity. We have also observed that Korean cuisine is currently riding the wave of popularity and we wanted to be part of that craze by expanding our Korean menu. We have also re-introduced our creations like Fusion Seabass, Jazz Jumbo Prawn & Kodo Crab, based on demand.”
We started with Chicken Teriyaki Uramaki. The tender meat with a sweet and savoury teriyaki glazed sauce was a burst of flavours in the mouth broken by the nuttiness of the sprinkled sesame. The wrapped Nori gave the Chicken Yakitori Sushi a spicy kick. But we went a step further by having it with pickled ginger and a peck of Wasabi which complemented the taste. The in-house wasabi paste lived up to its expectations and added the much-needed punch to any dish we ate that evening.
Oriental cuisine boasts of a variety of dumplings and thus the Sui Mai was on our plate. The open-steamed dumplings with spring onion sauce reminded us of Momos. We jumped into the Chicken Yaki Tori skewer as soon as it came. Perfectly cooked boneless chicken pieces, glazed in various sauces and smoked to perfection with bell peppers satiated our appetite. The Dak Gui made of chicken breast could have been a tad bit juicer and softer but the taste did reflect a distinct Korean technique of grilled cooking.
We felt Bokkeum- Bap was the new fried rice when the main course was served. The spicy Korean Gochujang sauce made all the difference in elevating the flavours of this stir-fried rice. The accompanying wok-tossed vegetables and poached egg for a topper made it a complete meal full of nutrients and protein.
Sometimes, keeping it simple is the easiest way to win hearts. The classic Pad Thai would have us come back again. Each of the long strands of these flat rice noodles was not only perfectly cooked but oozed flavours from every inch. The cherry on the cake was the indulgent caramel pudding which boasted of the right amount of sweetness and soon became a favourite.
We surely recommend a visit with family and friends to have a quiet meal over an Oriental spread here.
Noon – 10:30 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1800