Indulge gives you a sneak peek into diner Wasabee's new inclusions

Long before the K-pop craze took over the city or sushis and sashimi’s were on top of the game, Wasabee felt the pulse and was instrumental in introducing Oriental cuisine. After 12 years, as the outlets go through a makeover and menu inclusions, Indulge was heartily welcomed by the directors Bonnya Bose and Debraj Choudhury to their Kalikapur outlet for a sumptuous dinner.

The Japanese-style house entrance to the luxe diner, made us feel like going through a portkey to Japan. The interiors were modeled after the cherry blossoms along with bamboo trees and a series of Japanese lanterns reflecting dim lights, which were soothing to the eye.

Bose mentions, “Our clients were looking forward to Sushis which befit the Indian taste buds. That’s how our chefs' have come up with new offerings with their culinary expertise and creativity. We have also observed that Korean cuisine is currently riding the wave of popularity and we wanted to be part of that craze by expanding our Korean menu. We have also re-introduced our creations like Fusion Seabass, Jazz Jumbo Prawn & Kodo Crab, based on demand.”