North West Frontier flavours shine in the 22nd anniversary feast of this Kolkata diner

Dining at Peshawri, ITC Sonar, is more than just a meal; it's an experience steeped in the rich culinary traditions of India’s North-West Frontier. Marking its 22nd anniversary with a nostalgic rollback to 2002 prices, this restaurant continues to set the bar for authentic tandoor cuisine.
The evening's highlights were undoubtedly the signature dishes that have earned Peshawri its accolades. The Dal Bukhara, slow-cooked for 18 hours, became the star of the night. Its velvety texture and deep, smoky flavour, a result of being simmered overnight in the tandoor, make it a dish that truly stands out.
Another standout was the Sikandari Raan, a whole leg of lamb marinated in a blend of spices and cooked to perfection. The meat was tender and full of flavour. The Kebab Platter offered a delightful variety of textures and flavours. From the crispiness of the Crispy Kebab to the succulent Tandoori Jhinga (shrimp), each bite proved their mastery of the tandoor. The prawns, in particular, were a hit, with their smoky char balanced perfectly by the juicy, tender flesh.
Accompanying these dishes were the Pudina Laccha Paratha and an assortment of naans, each one warm, flaky and infused with just the right amount of herbs and spices. The Pineapple Raita was a refreshing contrast, its sweetness and tang balanced the richness of the meats.
To conclude the meal, the Phirni was a delight— creamy, but neither too sweet nor too heavy. The Gulaab Jamuns were soft and syrupy and melted in the mouth. But it was the Kulfi that truly stole the show—rich, dense, and creamy, a single bite would transport you to your childhood.
In a city full of dining options, Peshawri remains consistent with its quality, promising an experience that is both nostalgic and timeless. The celebration is a reminder that, even in a constantly evolving culinary landscape, some things are best left unchanged.