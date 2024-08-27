North West Frontier flavours shine in the 22nd anniversary feast of this Kolkata diner

Another standout was the Sikandari Raan, a whole leg of lamb marinated in a blend of spices and cooked to perfection. The meat was tender and full of flavour. The Kebab Platter offered a delightful variety of textures and flavours. From the crispiness of the Crispy Kebab to the succulent Tandoori Jhinga (shrimp), each bite proved their mastery of the tandoor. The prawns, in particular, were a hit, with their smoky char balanced perfectly by the juicy, tender flesh.