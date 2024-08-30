Unwind with a gourmet celebration of global flavours at this Kolkata fine diner

This September, step into a world of culinary delights with the Decade of Excellence Brunch at The Square, all-day dining restaurant of Novotel. Held every Sunday, this special event will hold 10 distinct food stations, each offering a taste of global cuisine. Whether it’s the rich Italian Risotto, the artful Japanese Sushi, or the sweet Turkish Baklava, there’s something for every palate, curated by Chef Priyabrata Pani and his team.
Set against the backdrop of The Square's welcoming ambiance, the brunch offers more than just food. Guests can unwind with complimentary access to the serene pool, adding a refreshing touch to the afternoon. The experience is further enhanced by captivating performances from a magician, making it a perfect outing for families and guests of all ages.
Date: Every Sunday in September
Location: Novotel Kolkata
Time: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM
Price for one: INR 1,849