Back in time: Cakes and bakes in Kolkata go a long way, even before Independence

Preserving a legacy

In the heart of the city, Nahoum & Sons has stood since 1902 as a testament to the enduring charm of Kolkata’s Jewish heritage. Tucked away in New Market, this quaint shop, which was started by a Baghdadi Jew, with its teakwood shelves and old-world aura, continues to enchant us with its rich fruit cakes, marzipan, and lemon tarts. During Christmas, the bakery becomes a hub of activity, with Kolkatans lining up for their yearly dose of yuletide spirit. For many, it’s a tradition to visit Nahoum’s before the festivities truly begin.

Another heritage spot, The Lalit Great Eastern Bakery, originally founded in the 19th century, has catered to generations of Kolkatans with its signature fruit cakes and delicate Belgian pastries. It’s not just the food that draws people—it’s the sense of history that lingers in the air. During festive seasons like Christmas and Easter, the bakery buzzes with activity, offering special hampers and treats that blend tradition with innovation. “We work to keep our legacy alive while creating new experiences for guests,” says the team behind the bakery.