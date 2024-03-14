Yauatcha hosts three day pop-up Hakkasan

Yauatcha brings to you a three-day pop –up where you can relish Hakka cuisine with Chinese influences and a Michelin touch. From starters, main course and desserts, you would find them all. On the menu are dishes like Crispy Duck Salad, Chinese Wild Mushroom Soup, Chive Flowers and Mushroom Dumplings, Salt and Pepper Squid with garlic and chilli for the starters. Main course comprises Truffle Braised Noodles with Shimjei Mushrooms or Edamame and Egg Fried Rice to name a few. To end your delicious meal with a dessert are The Lemon or Chocolate Delice. Choose a drink like Wild Flower, Sea of Clouds or Pink Mojito to complete this gastronomic experience.