Hyatt Regency Kolkata hosts Kokum Curry Pop-up

Food connoisseurs and gourmet lovers can head over to Hyatt Regency Kolkata which is collaboration with Goa’s Kokum Curry presents a five-day long food pop-up at Waterside Café. Available for lunch, dinner and Sunday Brunch, the special menu focusing on Saraswat cuisine has been curated by Sapna Sardesai, founder of Kokum Curry.
Kokum is a sour-ish fruit which is best flavoured with Konkon dishes. The specially curated menu will have highlights of the dishes and transcend beyond the general understanding of coastal cuisine.
What: Kokum Curry Pop-up
Where: Waterside Café, Hyatt Regency Kolkata
When: till March 19, 2024
Timings: 12:30 pm – 3 pm (Lunch) / 7 pm – 11 pm (Dinner)