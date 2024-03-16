Hyatt Regency Kolkata hosts Kokum Curry Pop-up

Kolkata

The five day curated culinary menu highlights Saraswat cuisine
A dish available on the menu during the pop-up
Food connoisseurs and gourmet lovers can head over to Hyatt Regency Kolkata which is collaboration with Goa’s Kokum Curry presents a five-day long food pop-up at Waterside Café. Available for lunch, dinner and Sunday Brunch, the special menu focusing on Saraswat cuisine has been curated by Sapna Sardesai, founder of Kokum Curry.

Kokum is a sour-ish fruit which is best flavoured with Konkon dishes. The specially curated menu will have highlights of the dishes and transcend beyond the general understanding of coastal cuisine.

What: Kokum Curry Pop-up

Where: Waterside Café, Hyatt Regency Kolkata

When: till March 19, 2024

Timings: 12:30 pm – 3 pm (Lunch) / 7 pm – 11 pm (Dinner)

