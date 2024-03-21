Looking for Iftari treats? Here's where you can head over

A Touch of Hyderabad

Craving for Hyderabad’s culinary treat sitting in Kolkata? Look no further! SurFiré the Coastal Café is here to treat your taste buds with Hyderabad-style Mutton Haleem. Check out this rare gastronomic delight in the city which is an amalgamation of succulent mutton, aromatic spices, velvety texture and promises to uplift your mood and energy in a single bite. In addition, they also make Mutton Nihari on advance orders. This slow-cooked mutton dish will leave you craving for more. One needs to place an order for minimum four portions, and 24-hours in advance.

Rajani Sen Road

Price per portion (approx.): Rs 499+ (for both)

Availability: noon – 11 pm everyday