Looking for Iftari treats? Here's where you can head over

Come Ramadan and diner serve some of the best Iftari delicacies each year for a limited time only. From the traditional Haleem and Nihari to novelties like Khatakhat or the ever-tempting fare at the famed Zakaria Street - the culinary senses awaken from Sunset onwards. Indulge tracks down six of the finest places in the city where you can head over for a satiating Iftari treat.
Decoding Mughlai Flavours
The month of Ramadan may be about fasting and spirituality but it’s just as much about food and breaking bread together. Keeping this in mind, Kareem’s Kolkata (A Mumbai-based brand) is all set with its limited edition Iftar Menu. Feast on a delectable spread comprising of Haleem, Badami Pulao, Mixed Veg Handi, Paneer Lababdar, Chicken Chargha, Chicken Adraki Handi, Mutton Pasinda, Fish Butter Masala, Prawn Tawa Pulao, Keshariya Roomali Roti, Taftan, Kabuli Naan and much more.
All outlets
Price for two (approx): Rs 1000+
A heaven for foodies
The lanes and bylanes of Zakaria Street, not at all a hidden gem anymore, is quite literally a heaven for foodies. Fasting or not, start your food walk with Mohabbat ka sharbat, and move on to fresh fruits or dates. There are a number of stalls in the whole area where one can go for kebabs (don't miss the suta and boti kebabs) and paratha. We would suggest, instead of the more prominent stalls, go to the smaller shops, hidden in the alleys, to taste the best dishes, devoid of long queues. Definitely try the variety of halwas, mawa laddoos, and baby gulab jamuns at Haji Allauddin Sweets. Don't miss out on the street-side halwa puri and bring back some lachha, bakarkhani, sheermal and loads of dry fruits!
Assorted price for two (approx.): 600+
Keeping up with Tradition
When the month of Ramadan is in progress, one cannot do without tasting the Shahi Haleem from Aminia’s at least once. The famed dish is one of the best-selling ones at this iconic Mughlai den. This single bowl of succulent chicken or mutton Haleem with lentils, rice, spices and a lavish touch of ghee besides being garnished with coriander and crispy fried onions has been winning hearts of the city people for generations.The rich flavours all tied down by fresh ingredients and a great taste encapsulates harmony, generosity, and devotion in a single bowl.
All outlets
Available: March 12- April 10, 3 pm to 8 pm
Price per person (approx.): Rs 330 (chicken) / Rs 360 (Mutton)
A Touch of Hyderabad
Craving for Hyderabad’s culinary treat sitting in Kolkata? Look no further! SurFiré the Coastal Café is here to treat your taste buds with Hyderabad-style Mutton Haleem. Check out this rare gastronomic delight in the city which is an amalgamation of succulent mutton, aromatic spices, velvety texture and promises to uplift your mood and energy in a single bite. In addition, they also make Mutton Nihari on advance orders. This slow-cooked mutton dish will leave you craving for more. One needs to place an order for minimum four portions, and 24-hours in advance.
Rajani Sen Road
Price per portion (approx.): Rs 499+ (for both)
Availability: noon – 11 pm everyday
Iftari Novelties
If you are craving to go beyond the usual and try something new, then Sanjha Chulha’s Khatakhat and Dudh Dulari are just what you might be looking for. The Ramazan special Khatakhat made of chicken keema/ mutton keema, kaleji, gurda and paratha is a complete meal in itself. Coupled with the sweet dessert Dudh Dulari, one need not worry about anything more. Besides, these novel specialties, one can go for Amritsari Chicken, Chicken Chargah, Chicken Seekh, and the regulars like Chicken/ Mutton Haleem.
All outlets
Price for two (approx.): Rs 400+
Availability: 3 pm onwards
Deliciousness at Doorstep
Want to experience the nuances of fine dining from your doorstep then check out ITC Hotels’ Ruhaniyat by Gourmet Couch. The iftar special set menu and a la carte are a symphony of flavours. The set menu has two options. The Ruhaniyat Royal Table comprises Khajur, Sheermal, Galouti Kebab, Dal Bukhara, Indian Breads to name a few dishes. The Ruhaniyat Table comprises Seekh Gilafi Dum Pukht, Haleem, Murgh Yakhni Pulao, Seviyon Ka Muzzafar to name a few.
Price: Rs 1999+ onwards (set menu) / Rs 225+ onwards ( a la carte)
Availability: Within 15 kms radius from ITC Hotels Kolkata; till April 11
To place orders: 033 44464646 (at least two hours prior delivery time)