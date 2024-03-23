Check out what Kolkata eateries have to offer for Holi

After celebrating the Festival of colours with friends and family, you progress towards satisfying your stomach with good food. Whether you prefer to hang out in the coolest spots of the town, or order-in a hamper to share with your friends sitting at home with your favourite movie or shows on, Indulge has got you covered. Here are select Holi menus from across Kolkata that should not be missed this season.
Artistic Fare
If you want to experience the best of both worlds, taste and insta-worthy look, then head over to 7th Heaven Kolkata and experience their limited-edition Holi fare. From Sharbat-e-Thandai Cupcake Milkshake, to Colour Splash Pastry and Kesar Thandai Travel cake, here’s a bespoke range of delicacies for the festival which gives the feeling of being served global food on your plate.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000 + onwards
Fancy Feast
Chill out with your friends at Kolkata’s newest chilling place Hashtag. Dig into their holi special offerings including Green chilli Mushroom, Kulle ki chaat, Margherita Corn Buffalo Pizza, Rangoli Fritters Platter and more. Check out the fancy cocktail menu comprising Gulal, Rang Barse, Rangoli, Mohe Rang do Lal, based on the names of common phrases associated with the festival. To top it all, don’t miss out on the Thandai Mousse Cake.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1495 + onwards
Holi Spirit
Indulge in a mouth-watering special menu which satisfies the hunger pangs of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian individuals at The Spirits. From Dahi Bhalla papdi chaat to King lemon cheesecake, from Asian veg sui mai with chilli garlic sauce to Rand Rasia Aloo ke shole, these tit bits are sure to keep you on your feet and make you enjoy the essence of the festival throughout the day.
Time: 4 pm to midnight.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+ onwards
Italian Itinerary
When you seek to indulge yourself in an Italian fare, head straight to Veneto Bar & Kitchen. The expert chefs have curated a meticulous menu which includes Veneto tiramisu, Roasted Pumpkin with Grilled Halloumi, Ravioli Gorgonzola e Paprika and more to transport you to culinary heaven.
Time: 5 pm to midnight
Price for two (approx.): Rs1200+ onwards
Classical Twist
Phuchka lovers should especially not miss the Rangoli gol Gappe at the Warehouse Café. This evergreen classic on all occasion gets a new twist for Holi. You can also check out, Paneer bhuji Gyoza or the Amritsari Chole Quesadilla. And of course, end your meal with a refreshing glass of Holi Special Thandai.
Time: 5 pm to midnight
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+ onwards
A Chaat-y Affair
Lord Live Chaat, or Chatori Tart, or Delhi 6 Flavoured pani puri, get them all here at Lord of the Drinks. Enjoy Holi with a variety of dishes which have a burst of authentic flavours. Round up your meal with a Thandai Panna Cotta and revel in the after-taste of the sweet dish.
Time: 5 pm to midnight
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+ onwards
Fitness Frenzy
For all of you who love to take care of your diet and fitness, worry not because you would not be missing out on the Holi special delicacies because of your food restraints. Enjoy the King Mango Shake or Fruitzee Sundae or the Watermelon Daab Pani from The Yellow Straw to quench your thirst. You can also opt for their hampers comprising of fresh juice, salad bag, shake pack and more.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 400 + onwards / Hampers: Rs 1050+ onwards
A plateful of colours
Ambrosia brings to you a riot of colours on your plate. Order in your holi Hampers today and do not miss out on the hand-made delicacies. The hampers consist of Phuchka which are ready to burst in your mouth like mini-water balloons; Vada Pav Sliders, Millet Bhel, a healthy take on the classic street-food, and Thai cups with veggies For desserts there is Rasmalai Tres Leches, this milk cake cannot be missed at all costs.
Price: Rs 3500 onwards
To order: 9830024338 / 98300 73920 (11 am to 7 pm)
All limited-edition menus are available on March 25, unless mentioned otherwise.