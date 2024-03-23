Check out what Kolkata eateries have to offer for Holi

A plateful of colours

Ambrosia brings to you a riot of colours on your plate. Order in your holi Hampers today and do not miss out on the hand-made delicacies. The hampers consist of Phuchka which are ready to burst in your mouth like mini-water balloons; Vada Pav Sliders, Millet Bhel, a healthy take on the classic street-food, and Thai cups with veggies For desserts there is Rasmalai Tres Leches, this milk cake cannot be missed at all costs.

Price: Rs 3500 onwards

To order: 9830024338 / 98300 73920 (11 am to 7 pm)

All limited-edition menus are available on March 25, unless mentioned otherwise.