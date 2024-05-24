Maria Fernandes shares the recipe for Pomfret Recheado as she brings the flavours of Goanese Catholic cuisine to Kolkata

There's never a dull moment in Goa, and to bring some respite from the scalding heat in Kolkata, fine diner Chapter 2 is offering a slice of Goan vibe with its Goanese Catholic Food Festival. Lovingly curated by Maria Fernandes, who's roots lie in Goa, this unique fare will give the city gastronomes a taste of the amalgamated flavours of the Catholic households that dot the erstwhile Portuguese colony. "Catholic cuisine in Goa is a mix of local and Portuguese influences. Many indigenous Gaud Saraswat Brahmins from Goa got converted during the reign of the Portuguese. The Goan Catholic's food has the same coconut flavour, same coconut vinegar and same ingredients used in fish, chicken or mutton. The Portuguese influence led to uses of milder spices and adding a little sugar to the food. Also pork got introduced in the menu," tells Maria.
In this festival, Maria has chosen a few very unique dishes like Pork Sorpotel, Beef Macaroni soup, Chorizo Pulao, Rawa Fried Fish and Pomfret Recheado among other delicacies. Maria shares the recipe for Pomfret Recheado, a great quick fix for any occasion at home.
Ingredients (for two): Two midsize pomfrets | Kashmiri chilli powder 4 tsp | Turmeric 1/2 tsp | A pinch of pepper powder | Salt to taste | White vinegar 1 tbsp
Method
First wash the fish and slit it horizontally across the body on both sides
Add salt to fish and keep it aside to let the water drain out
Now take all spices together in a bowl add 1 teaspoon of white oil and add vinegar to it and mix it well till it become a smooth paste
Fill in the spice mix into the slits and rub the residue on body of the fish
Keep the marinated fish aside for 30 minutes inside refrigerator and then fry it in a low flame.
Serve it along with other items or simply as a starter.
