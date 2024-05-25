Enjoy this lavish Bridgerton Brunch overlooking the Ganges

If you have been completely imbibed by the Brigerton fever, then do not forget to check out this lavish spread at the Polo Floatel, inspired by the Bridgerton series.

Treat yourself to delectable dishes during the appetizers, mains and desserts and transport yourself in an enigmatic romantic era of the past.

What more, while you are at your feast, let the vast waters of the Ganges keep you company. To make it look all the more authentic and to incorporate the feel of the occasion, it is encouraged to put on regency era attires.