Enjoy this lavish Bridgerton Brunch overlooking the Ganges
If you have been completely imbibed by the Brigerton fever, then do not forget to check out this lavish spread at the Polo Floatel, inspired by the Bridgerton series.
Treat yourself to delectable dishes during the appetizers, mains and desserts and transport yourself in an enigmatic romantic era of the past.
What more, while you are at your feast, let the vast waters of the Ganges keep you company. To make it look all the more authentic and to incorporate the feel of the occasion, it is encouraged to put on regency era attires.
Up on the brunch menu for this buffet are items like Welsh Rarebit, strong cheddar cheese topped British style; Crab tortellini, clam and sweet corn chowder with tarragon oil; handpicked leafy green salads; crusty and crunchy fish & chips; charred seasonal greens and more.
The dessert spread needs a separate mention with London cheesecakes, chocolates by Polo Floatel, warm apricot sponge pudding, chocolate cake and more; all done to perfection by the in-house chefs.
What: Bridgerton Brunch
Where: Bridge Bistro Bar, Polo Floatel
When: May 26, 2024
INR 1999 onwards.