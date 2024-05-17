Trends

Bridgerton styles with an Indian twist!

Here are a few exquisite looks for the Bridgerton girls, each infused with a touch of Indian flair
A scene from 'Bridgerton'
A scene from 'Bridgerton'

With all eyes on Bridgerton Season 3, it’s time for everyone to experience a wardrobe transformation just like Penelope Featherington. Every Bridgerton fan deserves to feel their best. And who better than Kalki to bring Bridgerton fans just what they are looking for.

When opulence meets ethnicity, it gives birth to something unique and desirable. That’s Kalki for you; symbolic to the traditional Indian craft, luxury and mesmerising designs to boast of. Deep rooted traditional designs wedded with fusion is what defines it best.

Here are a few exquisite looks for the Bridgerton girls, each infused with a touch of Indian flair.

Beige chanderi mirror embellished lehenga set
Beige chanderi mirror embellished lehenga set

As white as you like it

Step out in this sparkly lehenga set and dazzle your way to people’s hearts. Crafted from luxurious chanderi fabric, the lehenga elevated with glistening mirrors — definitely something Lady Whistledown would report about.

Pale olive green printed lehenga and blouse set In Banarasi silk
Pale olive green printed lehenga and blouse set In Banarasi silk

Here come the garden divas!

Elevate your style just like Penelope Featherington, with the luxurious pale olive green lehenga and blouse set in Banarasi silk. The intricate coin work embroidery adds a touch of vintage allure creating a mesmerising play of texture and shimmer with every step you take at this season’s balls.

A scene from 'Bridgerton'
Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival 2024 in a silk gown by Elio Abou Fayssal
Pink brocade lehenga set with hand embroidery
Pink brocade lehenga set with hand embroidery

Pink’s got the power

Step out the carriage looking like the fashionable belle of the ball by wearing this stunning lehenga set. Made out of high quality brocade fabric it boasts an off shoulder blouse.

Powder pink lehenga set in chinon with floral print and gota work on the hem
Powder pink lehenga set in chinon with floral print and gota work on the hem

Pastel hues for Daphne fans

Kalki’s powder pink lehenga set in chinon, a stunning and elegant ensemble for the Daphne fans. This lehenga set features an intricate floral pattern with gotta and zardosi embroidery in contrasting shades of gold, pink, and blue.

A scene from 'Bridgerton'
This collection is crafted from recycled fabric
White printed lehenga with thread work choli and net dupatta
White printed lehenga with thread work choli and net dupatta

Flowers win the day

Embrace timeless allure as you dance with the lords with the exquisite white printed lehenga set. It features a stunning threadwork choli complemented by a printed chiffon lehenga and a net dupatta.

Blue lehenga and a crop top in a long cape in sequins embroidery
Blue lehenga and a crop top in a long cape in sequins embroidery

Making heads turn

Blue haze lehenga and a crop top in a long cape in sequins embroidery, is all the craze at Madame Delacroix’s shop. It is crafted in a net with organza frill at the bottom.

Bridgerton
Kalki
Bridgerton styles

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com