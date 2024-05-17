Bridgerton styles with an Indian twist!

With all eyes on Bridgerton Season 3, it’s time for everyone to experience a wardrobe transformation just like Penelope Featherington. Every Bridgerton fan deserves to feel their best. And who better than Kalki to bring Bridgerton fans just what they are looking for.
When opulence meets ethnicity, it gives birth to something unique and desirable. That’s Kalki for you; symbolic to the traditional Indian craft, luxury and mesmerising designs to boast of. Deep rooted traditional designs wedded with fusion is what defines it best.
Here are a few exquisite looks for the Bridgerton girls, each infused with a touch of Indian flair.
As white as you like it
Step out in this sparkly lehenga set and dazzle your way to people’s hearts. Crafted from luxurious chanderi fabric, the lehenga elevated with glistening mirrors — definitely something Lady Whistledown would report about.
Here come the garden divas!
Elevate your style just like Penelope Featherington, with the luxurious pale olive green lehenga and blouse set in Banarasi silk. The intricate coin work embroidery adds a touch of vintage allure creating a mesmerising play of texture and shimmer with every step you take at this season’s balls.
Pink’s got the power
Step out the carriage looking like the fashionable belle of the ball by wearing this stunning lehenga set. Made out of high quality brocade fabric it boasts an off shoulder blouse.
Pastel hues for Daphne fans
Kalki’s powder pink lehenga set in chinon, a stunning and elegant ensemble for the Daphne fans. This lehenga set features an intricate floral pattern with gotta and zardosi embroidery in contrasting shades of gold, pink, and blue.
Flowers win the day
Embrace timeless allure as you dance with the lords with the exquisite white printed lehenga set. It features a stunning threadwork choli complemented by a printed chiffon lehenga and a net dupatta.
Making heads turn
Blue haze lehenga and a crop top in a long cape in sequins embroidery, is all the craze at Madame Delacroix’s shop. It is crafted in a net with organza frill at the bottom.