This collection is crafted from recycled fabric

The brand’s approach to using 100 percent recycled fabric challenges the current norms in the fashion industry. Mohita tells us that this approach is particularly important in the light of the astounding 92 million tonnes of clothing disposed of in landfills each year. “It underscores the urgency of reducing fashion waste and demonstrates that style can be achieved without compromising on the sustainability factor,” she adds.

The brand’s commitment to sustainable fashion extends to its meticulous process of sourcing and transforming landfill-bound materials into high-quality recycled fabric for its collection. “We begin by carefully selecting discarded textiles and scraps, which are then sorted, cleaned, and processed to remove contaminants and break them down into fibres. The entire process for the collection was done in India with trusted partners,” Mohita explains.

Price starts at Rs 1,290. Available online.

