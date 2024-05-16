This collection is crafted from recycled fabric

Virgio, a homegrown pro-planet fashion startup’s debut Spring Summer Collection presents a fusion of floral prints with a sustainable twist. Titled Summer Soiree, it draws inspiration from two distinctive themes.
The first theme, ‘Fractured Florals’, exemplifies the brand’s vision of a zero-carbon future where the boundaries between nature and fashion are getting blurred. The fractured floral pattern features artistic floral distortions, delivering a visually captivating effect while advocating for eco-friendly fashion.
The second design theme, ‘Forbidden Blooms’, presents a juxtaposition of youthful flower bouquets against contrasting backgrounds, a rare and striking pattern. The entire collection is meticulously crafted from 100 percent recycled fabric sourced from materials that would have otherwise contributed to landfill waste. In a world where 92 million tonnes of garments are discarded annually, Virgio’s collection underscores the urgency to embrace circularity in fashion, demonstrating that style can thrive without compromising the environment.
We talk to Mohita Rastogi, Head of Design, Virgio, to know more about the collection. “The collection reflects bold prints, blurred florals, and Goth-inspired aesthetics as seen on the Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 runways. The designs align with the recent trends showcased by renowned global designers like Oscar De La Renta, Charo Ruiz, Alice + Olivia, Zuhair Murad, and Dior during their shows in Paris. Similar elements of colour schemes, patterns, and silhouettes can be observed in the latest releases, reflecting a cohesive narrative across the fashion industry. The collection aims to capture the essence of these trends while offering its own unique interpretation and style to fashion-forward consumers,” explains Mohita.
The brand’s approach to using 100 percent recycled fabric challenges the current norms in the fashion industry. Mohita tells us that this approach is particularly important in the light of the astounding 92 million tonnes of clothing disposed of in landfills each year. “It underscores the urgency of reducing fashion waste and demonstrates that style can be achieved without compromising on the sustainability factor,” she adds.
The brand’s commitment to sustainable fashion extends to its meticulous process of sourcing and transforming landfill-bound materials into high-quality recycled fabric for its collection. “We begin by carefully selecting discarded textiles and scraps, which are then sorted, cleaned, and processed to remove contaminants and break them down into fibres. The entire process for the collection was done in India with trusted partners,” Mohita explains.
Price starts at Rs 1,290. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com