Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur to launch SS ‘24 collection with a bespoke preview

Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur (RRJ), the epitome of bespoke and traditionally inspired fashion, will launch its Spring Summer 2024 collection with a Bespoke Preview that will take place at Ritz Carlton Pune on April 19 and 20, 2024.
Embracing the ethos of recycling and reinventing classic styling, the new collection offers an exquisite blend of heritage and contemporary designs, tailored for the discerning modern client.
The brand believes that personal style should transcend fleeting trends. The Spring Summer 2024 collection is a testament to this belief, featuring a sophisticated mix of colours, textures, and silhouettes that harmonise classic Indo-Western elements with a fresh, modern twist. Each piece from the collection, including the Jodhpuri bandhgalas, waistcoats, kurtas, and achkans, are designed to provide timeless elegance while ensuring ease and adaptability to suit various destinations, events, and occasions. Handcrafted accessories such as personalised buttons, cufflinks, pocket squares, and more, designed to enhance the look of any ensemble will also be a part of the bespoke offerings from the brand.
The showcase with Studio Rudraksh at the Ritz Carlton promises a curated selection that caters to the wardrobe requirements of discerning clients and patrons, delivering a captivating fusion of traditional and contemporary styles.
True to the brand's DNA, the textures and surface treatments in the Spring Summer 2024 collection reflect a meticulous consideration for balance, with sharp cuts in silhouette that emulate an effortless grace. This approach not only preserves but also elevates the traditional essence of our classical overtures, making each garment not just a piece of clothing, but a personal statement.