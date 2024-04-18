Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur to launch SS ‘24 collection with a bespoke preview

Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur (RRJ), the epitome of bespoke and traditionally inspired fashion, will launch its Spring Summer 2024 collection with a Bespoke Preview that will take place at Ritz Carlton Pune on April 19 and 20, 2024.

Embracing the ethos of recycling and reinventing classic styling, the new collection offers an exquisite blend of heritage and contemporary designs, tailored for the discerning modern client.