Check out this Thingyan 'pop-out' menu by Kolkata Chef Dyuti Banerjee on June 2

Want to experience thr rich culinary flavours of Burma right at your home? Popular city chef and Masterchef Season 7 contestant Dyuti Banerjee is back with her latest pop-out menu, available in Kolkata. This time it's all about burmese flavours in the Thinking Thingyan menu.

On the plate are Ohn Htamin or Burmese Coconut Rice; Lahpet Thoke which is Fermented Green Tea Salad; Chet Tha Sipyan, a Burmese style Chicken Curry. To conclude your meal you will have Shwe Htamin (sticky rice dessert bars with jaggery and coconut milk) and Sanwin Makin that are traditional semolina cakes with poppy seeds.

So hurry and get your orders soon!