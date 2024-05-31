The Italian summer menu at this Kolkata diner is a must-try for the novelty factor

We decided to kick off the luncheon with a plateful of Pollo di Fritto --- crispy chicken fires, for the uninitiated. What set this very regular item apart from its plain variants, was the clever use of a mix of Italian herbs – thyme and parsley with a dash of lemon juice, pepper and olive oil -- to marinade the chicken.

Next came the Jerk Chicken Wings and all our apprehensions were laid to rest with the very first bite into the petite wings coated with habaneros, garlic oil, nutmeg and red onion. The meat was tender and had all the Italian spice notes right.