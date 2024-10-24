Here’s what these Kolkata home bakers have whipped up for the Diwali hampers!

Home bakers have always known what customers like to gift their loved ones or be gifted by their loved ones, especially during the festivities. And keeping that in mind, they have created some unique handcrafted hampers this Diwali, and there is something for everyone, keeping in mind the budget and the likings.
This Diwali, Butterfingers by Preetanjali is bringing in the spirit of the festival with a whole new range of hampers and flavours and cakes. Some of the best gifting options being, ‘Sparkles and Pataka’ which includes a selection of chocolate covered strawberries, Butterfingers shards and chocolate almond biscotti; ‘Sparkling Delight’ which has chocolate and almond biscotti and chocolate almond rocks; ‘A Lit Celebration’ with chocolate Nutella tart, fresh fruit, vanilla tart, flavoured cheese, buckwheat and olive crackers, cheese garlic crackers, chocolate covered strawberries; ‘Festival of Flavours’ where one can pick from date and chocolate cake, chocolate gluten-free jaggery cake or honey almond cake and ‘Fire up the Pataka’ which includes chocolate covered strawberries, cardamom mawa cookies, flavoured cheese, crackers and diyas. Besides these there are vanilla and chocolate base cakes along with macarons, cookies and tarts.
Rs 500 onwards.
Mimis Bakery has four exclusively curated hampers that boasts of truffles, baklavas, cookies, spiced nuts and what not. While their ‘Celebration Box’ consists of rose pista mafroukeh truffles, besan laddoo truffles, assorted chocolate truffles, kaju pista cookies, shortbread cookies and scented terracotta candles, ‘Joyful Treat Box’ contains rose cardamom madeleines, chocolate coated brownies, date and nut truffle, and rose gulkand truffle. The ‘Luminous Box’ consists of rose pista mafroukeh truffles, besan truffle laddoo, Nutella hazelnut fudge bars and baklavas, and the ‘Delight Box’ boasts of besan truffle laddoo, Nutella hazelnut fudge bars, baklava, kaju pista cookies, masala kaju and makhana mix and diyas.
Rs 700 onwards.
Flavours 101, is your go-to destination for delectable eggless desserts, which offers an extensive range of both sweet confectionery and savoury treats. For Diwali this year, they have quite a variety of hamper boxes that boasts of chocolates, brownies, cookies, clusters, fox nuts, spiced nuts and what not. Also, each box comes with a Diwali card. They also have a range of Indian mithai shaped candle boxes and pataka-shaped chocolate boxes too.
Rs 335 onwards.
Citron Patisserie is known for their cakes and other bakery items and they made sure to curate some hampers for the city food connoisseurs. On their first hamper, ‘Diya’, one can find marble chunk tea cake, pack of cheddar cheese crackers, jar of cheese & herb dip, artisanal chocolate bar, box of chocolate dipped shortbread, jar of podi nut mix and scented candle diya. The second hamper ‘Toran’ includes New York style cheesecake, orange & almond biscotti, brown butter chunk cookies, assorted brownies, scented candles and a fresh floral arrangement. The third and final one, which is also the biggest, is called ‘Shagun’ and boasts of chocolate-dipped shortbread, orange & almond biscotti, cheddar cheese crackers, jar of cheese and herb dip, assorted brownies, podi nut mix, piri piri fox nuts, date & sesame tea cake, mawa & dry fruit tea cake, and loaded dark chocolate fudge tea cake.
Rs 1500 onwards.
Caramella by Akshita not just has hampers with small brownie bites, truffles or a double brownie box that can be gifted instead of a soan papdi or motichoor laddoo box, but also elaborate festive boxes boasting sweet and savoury treats like cake loaves, cookie sandwiches, spiced nuts, sliced chilli crackers and more. One3 can choose their pick from a variety of almost eight hampers. One can also choose their bestseller OG chocolate lava cake, flavoured Tiramisu or tres leches in small, medium or large sizes decked up in festive boxes. Rs 380 onwards.
21B’s Diwali hampers see mithais that has modern twists. The hampers-Choti Khushiyan, Pyaar Ka Pitara and Mithai Gali boasts of Diwali truffles are available in delectable flavours like coconut caramel, raspberry besan laddoo, chocolate crisp, pistachio cheese, along with brownie bites, cookies, trail mix, tea cakes and a lot more. Their luxe Diwali hamper Pyar ka Pitara also comes with diyas, dhoop cones, a deck of playing cards and a box of dazzle is the perfect box to carry at Diwali parties.
Rs 750 onwards.
Aside from their bestseller cheesecakes and brownies and savoury sliders, The August Born Bakery ensures to keep some of the best curated diwali hampers aligned with the gifting needs of the season. Hampers contain assortments of spiced nuts, sweet and savoury cookies, brownies, blondies, mini tarts, tea cakes, cheesecake bites, and much more in the range of fusion sweets. From eggless goodies to sugar free and gluten free ones for the conscious folks, The August Born Bakery has an option for everyone!
Rs 850 onwards