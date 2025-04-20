South Kolkata’s eatery brings Darjeeling’s finest brews and global flavours together in a serene setting

In a city that reveres its cha, The Place 1860 by Namring feels like a natural yet elevated extension of Kolkata’s long-standing love affair with tea. Earlier known as The Tea Place by Manjushree, the eatery is tucked in the leafy lanes of Purna Das Road.

Spread across 2,500 sq ft and with a seating of 60, the space offers an intimate English tea-room ambience—whitewashed walls, glowing pendant lights, and crisp table settings, that make it feel like high tea with a colonial hangover (in the best possible way). This isn’t just about sipping tea. It’s about slowing down, taking it all in, and letting your palate travel from the hills to the world and back.