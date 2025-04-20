South Kolkata’s eatery brings Darjeeling’s finest brews and global flavours together in a serene setting
At The Place 1860, the experience goes beyond the teacupPritam Sarkar
A taste of the hills in the heart of City of Joy
In a city that reveres its cha, The Place 1860 by Namring feels like a natural yet elevated extension of Kolkata’s long-standing love affair with tea. Earlier known as The Tea Place by Manjushree, the eatery is tucked in the leafy lanes of Purna Das Road.

Spread across 2,500 sq ft and with a seating of 60, the space offers an intimate English tea-room ambience—whitewashed walls, glowing pendant lights, and crisp table settings, that make it feel like high tea with a colonial hangover (in the best possible way). This isn’t just about sipping tea. It’s about slowing down, taking it all in, and letting your palate travel from the hills to the world and back.

Quinoa salad dressed with figs, feta and vinaigrette
Namring, a celebrated single estate tea brand from Darjeeling, is already known for producing some of the finest tea in the country. At The Place 1860, the experience goes beyond the teacup. The eatery serves a smart Asian-Continental menu, curated to pair effortlessly with their range of teas.

Mumbai veggie grilled cheese sandwich
On the plate, expect refined comfort. The Turkish shish tawook, marinated in lemon, garlic, and Arabic spices, had all smoky tenderness, while the Mumbai veggie grilled cheese sandwich was the perfect tea time snack.

For something light, we loved the Quinoa salad dressed with figs, feta and vinaigrette—refreshing and textured. The Risotto della casa (chicken, mushroom, and parmesan) was creamy and balanced, without being heavy-handed. We tried the blooming teas, and truth be told, it unfolds like a flower in your cup and is pure theatre. Of course, the teas are the main event. From the brisk First flush wonder tea to the musky, nuanced Second flush muscatel, and a range of oolong, white, and rare blooming teas, each cup is brewed to precision.

Risotto della casa
For those seeking variety, the brand’s value-driven vertical Bhalo cha offers flavoured blends like Earl grey, Apricot white, and Peach tea—available both on-site and for takeaway

The Place 1860 by Namring
