Say yes to your sweet and savoury cravings at this cake boutique café in Kolkata

Cake Take Cake Boutique & Cafe is a perfect cosy corner café to indulge in that irresistible sweet–savoury–sweet cycle we all secretly love. We discovered a delightful lineup of dishes and drinks that were more than just delicious— they brought comfort and joy with every bite and sip.
We started with the Chicken quiche, a perfect combination of soft and crunchy, packed with flavourful chunks of chicken and sweet corn, it offered a well-rounded taste with a crisp pastry base that added a pleasant crunch. The slight sweetness of the corn made it a comprehensive dish worth returning for. Equally impressive was the Mushroom bruschetta. Topped with fresh, juicy, well-cooked mushrooms and just the right amount of creamy cheese, it felt rich without being too heavy.
Complementing the appetisers were the Icy breath and the Green apple mojito—two very contrasting beverages, but each refreshing in its own way. The Icy breath is a cold coffee that offers a rich, chocolatey kick topped with a soft, indulgent brownie. One sip, and it feels like you’re having dessert in a glass.
Looking for fruity refreshments? Turn to the sweet and tangy Green apple mojito with perfect amounts of sweetness and sharpness, making it an excellent companion to both sweet and savoury items.
Finally, the much-awaited desserts—the Lemon tart and the Blueberry cheesecake served as the ideal conclusion to a flavourful journey. The Lemon tart brought a bright little surprise to our table. Its lemony tang wasn’t too sharp, just enough to wake your taste buds up, and the base had a lovely mix of softness and crispness in every bite. It felt light, fresh, and left us reaching for more. The Blueberry cheesecake deserves a special mention for its velvety, melt-in-the-mouth texture and just the perfect amount of sweetness. The rich cream cheese pairs beautifully with the tangy blueberry compote, hitting the right notes.
Overall, each dish left a strong impression. Each item is thoughtfully crafted, offering a perfect escape from the everyday rush, whether you’re a sweet tooth or a savoury snack seeker.
Price for two: INR 500
From 12.30 pm to 10 pm
At Jodhpur Gardens
(Written by Addrita Sinha)