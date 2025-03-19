Craving Parsi cuisine in Kolkata? Here’s where to indulge in authentic flavours

The epitome of culture and heritage, Kolkata offers a timeless blend of tradition and modernity. It is the ideal destination to witness seamless fusion of diverse cultures, festivals, food and heritage. From the Mughals to the Parsis, Kolkata is known for uplifting the culinary marvels of every community that has left its mark on the city.
Parsi cuisine stands out as one of the authentic specialities that Kolkata did not originally possess but has warmly embraced, ensuring it does not fade away with time.
This restaurant in Kasba serves Parsi delicacies like Patrani Macchi, Chicken Farcha, and Dhansak, which seamlessly add a modern touch to traditional Parsi flavours. The highlight of their menu is the Lagan nu Custard, a soft, smooth, and indulgent dessert. With its warm and inviting atmosphere, Parsi Palate allows one to experience authentic Parsi cuisine in a cosy setting.
Address: 398, Sarat Park, Bosepukur Purbapara, Rajdanga, Kasba
Timings: 10am to 10pm
Price for two: Rs. 350/-
This 116-year-old Dharamshala is the ideal place to savour the authentic Parsi delights. It is known for serving age-old recipes that have been passed down through generations. With a homely ambience and traditional cooking, the Dharamshala serves classic dishes such as Sali Boti, Prawn Patio, and Mutton Dhansak.
Address: 9, Bow St, opp. Bow Barracks, Pilkhana
Timings: 24 hours
Price for two: Rs. 250/-
This restaurant in Kolkata’s famous South City Mall offers a modern and nostalgic take on Parsi cuisine, bringing Parsi favourites like Berry Pulao, Keema Pav, and Kolmi Fry. The menu also features iconic dishes like the Parsi-style Akuri and Bun Maska. The quirky decor, filled with vintage posters and Bollywood-inspired elements, adds to the fun and nostalgic atmosphere, making every visit a memorable experience.
Address: 4th Floor, South City Mall, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Road
Timings: 12 noon to 11.30 pm
Price for two: Rs. 1600/-
New Market’s Mancherji's is the go-to place for Parsi cuisine. From Prawn Patio, Sali Chicken, to Lagan nu Custard it is known for serving authentic and exquisite Parsi delights, thus making it a favourite among those looking to explore the rich and aromatic dishes of the Parsi community.
Address: 14, Dr Md Ishaque Rd, near MLA Hostel, Fire Brigade Head Quarter, New Market Area
Timings: 12.30pm to 9pm
Price for two: Rs. 250/- approx.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)