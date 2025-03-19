Craving Parsi cuisine in Kolkata? Here’s where to indulge in authentic flavours

The epitome of culture and heritage, Kolkata offers a timeless blend of tradition and modernity. It is the ideal destination to witness seamless fusion of diverse cultures, festivals, food and heritage. From the Mughals to the Parsis, Kolkata is known for uplifting the culinary marvels of every community that has left its mark on the city.

Parsi cuisine stands out as one of the authentic specialities that Kolkata did not originally possess but has warmly embraced, ensuring it does not fade away with time.